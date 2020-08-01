Sarah Ferguson gave a shout-out to her new son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his four-year-old Christopher on Friday as she launched three new children's books. Princess Beatrice and Mozzi married in a secret wedding ceremony on Friday, July 17.

Sarah, the Duchess of York was speaking on her YouTube channel and unveiled the books titled "Genie Gems", "Arthur Fantastic" and "The Enchanted Oak Tree".

At the end, she said she was missing her "girlies" - newly-married Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The 60-year-old also sent her love to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, his son Wolfie and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank.

"I miss my girlies, where are you girlies? Beatrice, Eugenie, Edo, Wolfie and of course Jack, Jack the man!" Sarah said. The former royal also wished her sister Jane, who lives in Sydney, "lots of love" before thanking her publisher Serenity Press and her staff for making "all this madness happen".

Sarahhas been keeping children and adults entertained alike for the past few months with her "Storytime with Fergie and Friends" on YouTube. The mother-of-two has been isolating with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at their family home Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The books have been dubbed the "Serenity Collection." "As you sit and read these beautiful books you know that you really are bringing a smile to a child's face," Sarah said.

She wrapped up Friday's episode saying: "Oh and lots of love, love you sister and to all my team back here, the fairies and buttercups – Antonia and all the team back here that make all this madness happen for me because poor people they're exhausted, they have to put with this craziness, and Fergie and Friends."

Sarah announced she had signed a seven book deal to write children's stories, consisting of five picture books and a two young chapter books, in February. Mozzi was among the first to congratulate her on the project on Instagram.

The books will be published in Australia and New Zealand. Sarah is an author of more than 25 books, including the "Budgie the Little Helicopter" and the "Little Red" series. She will also be judging celebrities in the new show "Dancing With Horses" for Fox production. She has filmed the pilot for upcoming production, where stars devise complicated dance routines with the animals.