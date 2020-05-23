Sarah Ferguson and her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie are spending time while isolating together by baking. The Duchess of York, 60, shared a glimpse into her private life and said that this is the first time she has taken up baking in her daughter's 30 years.

The Duchess of York was making an appearance on the City Island Podcast, by friend and winner of "X Factor 2019 Dalton Harris.

She is currently isolating with ex-husband Prince Andrew, daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank at their family home Royal Lodge in Windsor. The mother-daughter duo are perfecting their baking skills while quarantining at home. They are like any other individual who are getting bored and taking to some activity to pass time.

"I haven't seen [Eugenie] so much and so now it's been a total joy to spend real quality time with her. For the first time in 30 years I even baked a lemon drizzle cake with her, so the first thing is that it's fantastic," said Sarah, while talking to Dalton Harris.

So now we know exactly what the duchess and the princess are doing apart from the former's story reading sessions. Whether Sarah and Eugenie were inspired by the latter's wedding cake designer Sophie Cabot is not known. The baker is known for her 'Juicy Lemon' cake that is a 'Luscious lemon sponge soaked with lemon syrup and filled with zesty lemon buttercream and lemon curd'.

For the British royal's wedding reception at Windsor Castle in October 2018, Sarah created a five-tier, red velvet cake. At the time, Cabot said she felt "very honoured" to have been given the task, and also opened up about her meetings with Eugenie and Brooksbank at the beginning of the summer.

Meanwhile, Sarah in the same podcast revealed that her older daughter Princess Beatrice was isolatingwith her future mother-in-law Nikki Shale and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Shale's £1.5 million country house near Chipping Norton.