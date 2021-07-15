Princess Diana would have reportedly been "proud" of both her sons Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, despite their ongoing feud.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, remembered her late sister-in-law while talking to People magazine for its cover issue, and said that having her children and grandchildren around her would have been Diana's dream. "She would have been so proud of her grandchildren. She would be very proud of her sons and their wives. And she would be just like me, obsessed with her grandchildren. Because that's what she loved," Fergie said.

The late Princess of Wales has five grandchildren- Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, through William and Kate, and Archie, 2, and Lili, 5 weeks, through Harry and Meghan. Though Diana did not have a daughter herself, Fergie said that she used to "adore" her nieces Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Diana "adored my girls. She adored the boys. This would be her haven. Her heaven," she said.

"If she were sitting with me right now, I know she would say, 'I am so proud of both of my boys and the wonderful wives they have chosen. Because each has got her own voice,'" the 61-year-old added.

Diana and Sarah were not only sisters-in-law through their marriages with Queen Elizabeth II's sons Prince Charles and Prince Andrew, they were also childhood friends. "We were best friends from when she was 14 and I was 15," Fergie said, revealing that she affectionately called Diana "Duch."

In fact, the two women were also fourth cousins, and it was Diana who had introduced Fergie to her future husband. "It was Diana that said 'I need you to come and stay at Windsor and you need to be with my brother-in-law Andrew'. I remember going up to her and saying to her 'he's really cute', and her saying 'duh, Fergie,'" she recalled.

The Duchess said that she still smiles whenever she hears Diana's name, because she had the most wonderful infectious giggle. "The tinkling laughter is something that always melts my heart. There's no question she is still with us," she said.