Sarah Ferguson looked back on her memories with Princess Diana, and recalled the fun moments they shared and remembered her beautiful soul.

The Duchess of York spoke fondly of the late Princess of Wales as she reminisced on her life in the 80s. She said she thinks "about her most days because she's the only other person who knew and was around at that time," when they all wore what she called "very strange clothes."

"She was in the family before me and we had such fun. She was such an angelic, beautiful, tall, stunning woman and she never really understood how many people loved her," Ferguson told Hello Magazine and noted that Princess Diana "never really understood how beautiful she was – which she fully admitted publicly."

The 61-year-old "Her Heart For a Compass" author also remembered how the late royal was "so funny" and that "there's nobody like her." She said she will "always remember her tinkling laughter and her being so naughty with her jokes." She recalled times during dinner when Princess Diana would "say something under her breath" to her and she would just "peal with laughter."

"And then uncontrollably not be able to stop it. And she would be able to control herself completely, so it looked like I was always naughty," she recalled.

Ferguson also looked back on that stage when she thought people were trying to separate them. She remembered feeling so sad because she simply adored the princess.

"I still adore her and it really...," she said before her voice trailed off and continued by saying how much she loves Princess Diana.

"I love her. So I always say, it doesn't matter what anyone thinks, if you love them, you love them. So my heart is always with her," she said and shared her belief that Princess Diana "would be very proud of her sons and their wives, and the grandchildren."

Ferguson had previously spoken about her close relationship with Princess Diana in her autobiography. She had talked about the secrets they shared over the phone. Since the royal's death, the duchess has remained close with one of her sons, Prince Harry, who invited her to his wedding in 2018. Prince William did not invite her to his wedding in 2011.