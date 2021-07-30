Sarah Ferguson could see the characters in her period drama novel "Her Heart for a Compass" come alive amid reports of a TV adaptation.

The 61-year-old Duchess of York is said to be in talks with streaming platforms to turn her book into a TV series in the style of Julia Quinn's "Bridgerton" series. She is "already working on a treatment" of her novel.

"[Her team] is already in talks with at least one streaming service and will be approaching others once a 360-degree treatment of the book is finalised," a source told Variety, adding that she is looking to discuss the TV adaptation with famous streamers including Netflix and Amazon.

"Everyone involved is looking at the success of 'Bridgerton' as a demonstration of the immense appeal of period drama on streaming services," the insider said.

Ferguson is already a successful author having penned a collection of children's books since the late 1980s. Some of her famous works include the "Budgie" book series ("Budgie at Bendick's Point," "Budgie Goes to Sea," "Budgie and the Blizzard") and her recent ones, the "Genie Gems" series. But "Her Heart for a Compass" is her first adult novel which she co-wrote with her longtime collaborator Marguerite Kaye.

The period drama is a fictional story on the duchess' great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas, Scott as she escapes an arranged marriage. The events are set during the Victorian era and involves three grand mansions across England, Scotland, and Ireland. It also takes readers across the Atlantic and to New York in the 1870s.

The duchess has reportedly been working on the book for the last 15 years. William Morrow in Canada, who will publish the novel, has described it as "bold and thoughtful."

"A bold and thoughtful story about a rebellious woman finding herself and her voice in an age of astounding technological change and great social unrest," he said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, fellow book author Jeffrey Archer said Ferguson wrote a "compelling story of a young woman who rebels against the restrictive Victorian conventions of her time to find self-fulfillment and love."

Ferguson has yet to comment on reports about the TV adaptation of "Her Heart for a Compass." The book will hit bookstands on Aug. 3.