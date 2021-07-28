The fourth season of "The Crown" created a huge scandal for the British royal family, with even some MPs accusing the series of portraying the monarchy in a bad light. However, there is at least one royal who was extremely excited to see herself on the show.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York and the ex-wife of Queen Elizabeth II's second son Prince Andrew, was portrayed on the show by actress Jessica Aquilina. The character made her debut in the fourth season as the series began covering the adult lives of the monarch's four children. Though Ferguson's character had comparatively little screen time, she appears briefly as she begins dating Prince Andrew and steps into royal life. Their wedding in 1986 was also featured on the show.

Ferguson, who has previously also expressed her love for the hit Netflix original on several occasions, revealed in a recent interview with Town & Country that she had written to the creators to offer her insight into her character. She also joked about her limited appearance in the last season, saying, "Hello? Where is Fergie?"

Fergie made it clear that she is not holding a grudge about the creators' decision, adding that she had even written to executive producer Andy Harries offering her insider input. "I said to him, 'Why can't I help my character?' " she recalled, noting that the show declined her offer.

The Duchess had previously applauded the show that recounts the story of Queen Elizabeth II's reign, telling Us Weekly in January. "The cinematography was excellent. I loved the way they put my wedding in as well," she said.

The 61-year-old is a known fan of regency dramas, and admitted that she has twice binged "Bridgerton," another Netflix original based on a fictional novel series of the same name by Julia Quinn.

"I adored Bridgerton so much that I watched it twice, deliberately. I'm obsessed with it. I think Daphne is a terrific character, as we see her learning about life. I love the way she learns to use her strong voice. It chimed with me because now is the time for women to speak up," she said about the series.