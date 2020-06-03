Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is a proud mother to two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The trio shares a close bond, which can be clearly seen in this throwback picture shared by her on the occasion of Global Parents Day.

Sarah Ferguson took to her social media accounts on Tuesday, to share a throwback picture of herself strolling the streets of London with her two daughters. "To be a parent, is to never forget you were once a child or a teenager. So on this day of Global Parent Day ... think united with love and understanding #globaldayofparents," the 60-year-old captioned the photograph.

To be a parent, is to never forget you were once a child or a teenager. So on this day of Global Parent Day ... think united with love and understanding #globaldayofparents pic.twitter.com/8GkMyt7XzM June 1, 2020

In the picture, Sarah can be seen on the sidewalk with her two daughters on either side of her. The three can be seen flaunting their widest smile as they walked with their arms linked with each other.

According to Daily Mail, the picture was clicked when they were headed to the wedding of model heiress Petra Palumbo and Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, in London in May 2016. They were dressed in vibrant eye-catching ensembles for the occasion, and both the princesses held envelopes in their hands which were likely the invitation for the wedding.

Beatrice sported a bright pink dress for the occasion, while her younger sister wore a black and grey dress paired with a black jacket. Fergie herself wore a dress in two different shades of blue.

The duchess had earlier shared a rare family picture of herself with her ex-husband Prince Andrew and their two daughters on the occasion of International Family Day last month. "On International Family Day... I am so proud of our united loving family," she wrote alongside the selfie of the family-of-four clicked by Eugenie.

Sarah has been isolating at the Royal Lodge with her ex-husband, younger daughter Princess Eugenie, and son-in-law Jack Brooksbank. Her eldest daughter Beatrice has been isolating with fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and future mother-in-law Nikki Shale at the latter's £1.5 million country house in Oxfordshire.