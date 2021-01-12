Sarah Jessica Parker took to social media to explain why Kim Cattrall is not in the "Sex and the City" revival. She said it has nothing to do with rumours of her disdain for the actress.

Just hours after news broke that the iconic comedy series is heading to HBO Max, the 55-year old took to Instagram to clear the air regarding her alleged feud with her former co-star. She responded to a fan who suggested Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones, is not in the revival because the two actresses dislike each other.

"She didn't tag Samantha jones," one fan commented on the teaser of the "Sex and the City" revival Parker posted. Another replied, "They dislike each other."

The Golden Globe-winning actress shut down rumours of her alleged dislike for Cattrall and told the fan, "No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would."

Parker explained that Cattrall is not reprising Samatha in the "Sex and the City" revival because "Samantha isn't part of this story."

"But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X," she added.

Parker also had nothing but love for Cattrall and Samantha as she interacted with fans on the platform.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker answered, "We will too. We loved her so. X"

"She will always be there. And we are so excited. X," she replied to another fan who talked about missing Cattrall's character in the "Sex and the City" revival.

Cattrall's absence begs the question of how the series will tackle Samantha's story in the revival. The character will surely be missed so the series will have to somehow explain why she is not back. Some say it might kill off Samantha while others suggested a recast. One fan told Parker that Jennifer Coolidge would make a good replacement for the role to which she simply replied, "We have some new stories to tell. We are excited. X"

Aside from Parker, the "Sex and the City" revival will also bring back co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon. The series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes. Cattrall said in 2019 that she is not returning to the franchise because she wants to work with good people.