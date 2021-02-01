Sarah Jessica Parker teased in an interview on Friday what storylines fans can expect to see in the "Sex and the City" revival titled "And Just Like That." She confirmed that it involves the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress told Vanity Fair that COVID-19 will "obviously be part of the storyline, because that's the city [these characters] live in." The show revolves around the lives of friends residing in New York City, which is one of the cities ravaged by the deadly novel coronavirus.

"And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all," she added.

Aside from the pandemic, Parker also mused on the revival revisiting the show's beloved characters now that they are in their 50s. She wondered how the writers will tackle each character's storyline now that they have kids of their own. Well, except for her character, Carrie Bradshaw.

"Sex and the City" alums Cynthia Dixon and Kristin Davis are also back in the HBO Max 10-part series as their respective characters, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Kim Cattrall is not reprising her role as Samantha Jones.

"I think that Cynthia, Kristin, and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way?" Parker mused and wondered if the revival will show the girls adapt to modern times.

"Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today," she said.

Parker also questioned how Miranda and Charlotte's lives are like, now that they are parents to teenagers. She wondered where Carrie is now with her career and if she is still writing. Parker hopes that the "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That" will explore the lives of the friends in the current time, with the advancement in fashion and in modern technology such as social media.