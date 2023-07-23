A new character has entered the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga. It has long been believed that should Paris Saint-Germain FC decide to sell the Frenchman, his destination will be Real Madrid. However, the latest reports now claim that clubs from Saudi Arabia are getting ready to snatch the prolific striker from right under the nose of the Spanish giants.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that PSG have finally decided to put Mbappe up for sale instead of losing him on a free transfer next summer. He still has a year left in his contract, but he has refused to take up the option to renew until 2025. As such, that would leave him free to leave next summer, which is something that the Parisians are not willing to accept.

As such. it has been understood across the football world that Real Madrid will swoop in. However, in an interview with CaughtOffside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Los Blancos might need to be ready for a bidding war against clubs from oil-rich Saudi Arabia.

Understand PSG consider Mbappé FOR SALE starting from today. ⚠️ #Mbappé



Paris Saint-Germain feel Kylian Mbappé wants to leave for free in 2024 — he did not communicate anything yet despite Al Khelaifi’s public statement.



PSG decided to EXCLUDE Kylian from Japan tournée. pic.twitter.com/kWvcu1AOzx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

"The reality is that from Saudi they want to try with a record bid, but all parties involved know very well that Real Madrid are the favourite destination of Kylian. Real Madrid are keeping it quiet but they're still waiting for PSG to communicate clear price tag for Kylian this summer," said Romano.

However, he admitted that there is "nothing concrete" in terms of a formal offer from Saudi Arabia. Despite this, should they make an offer, it could be expected to be "astronomical" and something that could break records and tempt the 24-year-old to give up his dream of wearing the famous white shirt.

The Saudi clubs are reportedly aware that they need to make an offer that could sway Mbappe, who has always been very vocal about his dream of becoming a Real Madrid player.

PSG have dropped Mbappe from summer lineup

Meanwhile, the speculations are swirling even more after PSG decided to drop Mbappe from the lineup in their pre-season tour of Asia. They are heading to Japan, and the striker was expected to be the main attraction in the absence of Lionel Messi, who has left to join Inter Miami. However, fans will be disappointed now that it has been confirmed that he won't be flying with the rest of the squad.

PSG have yet to make any formal announcement about Mbappe's future, and it remains unclear what he will do in the coming weeks if he won't be travelling with his teammates. The striker made it clear that he does not intend to sign an extension until 2025, but he is more than happy to stay another year to honour the remainder of his contract. However, the fact that he would then be able to leave on a free transfer rubs the French champions the wrong way.

Real Madrid employees have started to predict Mbappe's presentation date

Real Madrid have been known to be the desired destination for Mbappe, but everything seems quiet at Valdebebas especially after last summer's fiasco. It may be remembered that the whole world expected Mbappe to move to the Santiago Bernabeu last year. However, he made the shocking decision to renew with PSG instead, leaving Los Blancos humiliated in front of the whole world.

It was thought that he would not get another chance after snubbing Real Madrid, but his performance last season was enough to show off his value. The departure of Karim Benzema earlier this summer also left Carlo Ancelotti with a gaping hole up front that he needs to fill.

Journalist Manu Sainz has told Diario AS that Real Madrid employees have already been whispering about presentation plans for Mbappe. According to the internal conversations, the big event could take place between August 1-3.

This is only a rumour as of now, and until an official announcement has been made, anything can still happen as evidenced by the events of 2022. Saudi Arabia was successful in snatching Karim Benzema away from Real Madrid, and it is not impossible for them to be able to give Mbappe an offer he can't refuse.