Saudi Arabia has removed the phrase 'the Muslims will never give up Jerusalem' from its school textbooks, according to a new curriculum review that also found several Quran verses, Hadith passages, and references to Israel and Palestine had been revised as part of the kingdom's ongoing education reforms.

The findings, published by Israeli education research organisation Impact-se, describe the changes as part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing effort to modernise its curriculum. While the group welcomed what it called greater religious tolerance in several lessons, it also criticised textbooks for continuing to describe Israel as an occupying power and for stopping short of recognising the country.

Jerusalem Reference Removed From Textbooks

Among the most notable revisions identified in the report was the removal of the statement that 'the Muslims will never give up Jerusalem'.

Impact-se said the phrase suggested Muslim control of Jerusalem was under threat and could be interpreted as portraying the city as the centre of an ongoing struggle between Muslims and Israel. The organisation described its removal as a significant shift in how the subject is presented to Saudi students.

The finding comes as tensions surrounding Jerusalem remain high. Earlier this week, Israeli authorities formally permitted Jewish prayer inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a move that drew criticism from Palestinians and several regional governments over concerns it altered the site's longstanding status quo.

Quran and Hadith Passages Were Also Revised

The review also identified changes to religious teaching materials, including the removal or shortening of several Quranic verses and Hadith passages. Among them was a Hadith recounting Prophet Muhammad's visit to a sick Jewish boy who later embraced Islam. Impact-se said removing the lesson meant students were no longer taught that rejecting Islam inevitably led to damnation, describing the change as promoting greater acceptance of religious minorities.

The report also highlighted revisions to Quranic passages discussing disbelief and sin, although it noted Saudi textbooks continue to teach that Islam represents humanity's natural religion.

Israel and Palestine Content Remains Contested

Beyond religious teachings, the review found Saudi Arabia had continued revising how Israel and Palestine are presented in history and geography lessons. According to Impact-se, newer editions removed the label 'Palestine' from maps that previously identified the entire territory by that name, although Israel itself still does not appear on those maps.

The report also noted a Grade 11 history textbook replaced the phrase 'the Zionist Enemy' with 'the Israeli Occupation'. While Impact-se described the wording as less confrontational, it argued the terminology still reflects Saudi Arabia's longstanding policy of not formally recognising Israel.

The organisation additionally criticised textbooks describing Zionists as 'cunning and devious' and recounting an attempt by Zionist leader Chaim Weizmann to persuade Saudi founder King Abdulaziz to abandon support for Palestine. Historical US diplomatic records document discussions in which financial incentives were proposed, although interpretations of the episode remain contested.

Why the Changes Matter

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The latest textbook revisions illustrate how Saudi Arabia continues reshaping its education system under broader modernisation efforts, particularly in lessons covering religion, history, and regional politics.

However, Impact-se concluded that although Saudi textbooks have become more moderate in several areas, important disagreements over Israel, Palestine, and religious narratives remain. Saudi authorities had not publicly responded to the latest findings at the time of publication.