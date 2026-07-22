Saudi Arabia has been reluctant to accept broader nuclear inspections, according to officials familiar with the talks, a position that has sharpened scrutiny of a United States deal that could let the kingdom advance its civil nuclear programme under weaker safeguards than Washington has traditionally demanded. The agreement, backed by Donald Trump, is expected to give American companies a role in building Saudi nuclear infrastructure while leaving open the possibility of uranium enrichment in the future.

The row matters because Saudi Arabia wants access to nuclear technology, while members of Congress and non-proliferation specialists say weaker inspections could open a pathway to weapons capability. The White House is expected to submit the agreement to Congress, setting up a political fight over whether the deal protects US security interests or concedes too much to Saudi demands.

Trump Pushes Ahead with Saudi Nuclear Pact

According to a State Department letter seen by Reuters, Trump has told Congress he is pursuing a civil nuclear pact with Saudi Arabia that does not include the non-proliferation safeguards the US has long said are needed to prevent the kingdom from developing nuclear weapons.

The draft agreement itself, according to CNN, could allow Saudi Arabia to enrich fuel for civilian reactors without adopting the IAEA's 'gold standard' — a provision experts warned could create a route to nuclear weapons unless stringent safeguards are put in place.

That is why critics, including US Senator Edward Markey, have described the deal as weaker than earlier US positions on nuclear cooperation. The core dispute is not whether Saudi Arabia wants nuclear power, but whether Washington is willing to proceed without the full set of restrictions it has traditionally pressed on other partners.

Congress Faces Safeguards Fight

The agreement is moving towards congressional scrutiny, where opponents are expected to argue that it should include a blanket ban on enrichment and reprocessing, plus the Additional Protocol. According to the Congressional Research Service, a draft US-Saudi 123 agreement and bilateral safeguards agreement are currently under final review, ahead of presidential approval and submission to Congress.

#trump ♬ original sound - CBS Mornings @cbsmornings President Trump has approved a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that would last for 30 years and could allow the country to enrich uranium, according to multiple reports. The agreement is not formal yet, as Congress would need to review it. It could face strong opposition from lawmakers who worry about boosting nuclear capabilities anywhere in the Middle East. #saudiarabia

The broader concern is that a Saudi nuclear programme without strict inspection rights could unsettle an already fragile Middle East security environment. US officials have also delinked the talks from Saudi normalisation with Israel, removing one of the few diplomatic conditions previously tied to civil nuclear cooperation.

Why Saudi Holy Sites Complicate the Inspection Debate

Reporting from CNN, Reuters and the Congressional Research Service points to a draft pact that falls short of the strongest safeguards US officials have long said should accompany any Saudi nuclear programme. Those concerns have grown as the kingdom has not agreed to the IAEA's Additional Protocol, which would give inspectors broader powers, including visits to undeclared sites.

Saudi sensitivities around holy sites, including Mecca, have become part of the wider debate over how far international inspectors would be allowed to go. CNN reported that Saudi Arabia has been reluctant to sign the protocol because of fears it could theoretically permit access to Mecca or royal residences, although that remains a reported position rather than a separately verified public statement.

What Saudi Nuclear Power Would Actually Mean for the Middle East

For Saudi Arabia, the deal could give the kingdom a long-term route into nuclear power generation and greater energy diversification. For the US, it raises a more difficult question: whether commercial gain and strategic influence are worth the risk of loosening a long-standing non-proliferation standard.

The result is a fast-moving diplomatic row with consequences far beyond the reactor sites themselves. If Congress allows the pact to proceed, it could reshape US-Saudi relations while intensifying fears that a civilian programme may one day edge closer to military use.

For now, the agreement is moving towards Congress, where its fate may determine whether the US-Saudi relationship enters a new era of nuclear cooperation — or begins a deeper rift over the terms of the alliance.