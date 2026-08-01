Freshwater pools emerging along the retreating shoreline of the Dead Sea, alongside the formation of thousands of sinkholes, have renewed discussion among some religious believers who see parallels with biblical prophecies, while scientists attribute the changes to well-understood geological processes.

The Dead Sea, located between Israel and the occupied West Bank, has long been known for its extreme conditions. Sitting around 430 metres (1,410 feet) below sea level and containing salinity of roughly 34%, it is nearly ten times saltier than the world's oceans and cannot support most forms of aquatic life.

Against that backdrop, the appearance of freshwater springs, vegetation and small ecosystems along parts of the shoreline has attracted attention both online and among religious communities.

Freshwater Springs Prompt Biblical Comparisons

As the Dead Sea continues to recede, underground freshwater springs have become exposed, creating small pools where reeds, tamarisk trees, insects and birds have begun to thrive.

Some Christians and Jews have linked these developments to passages in the biblical books of Ezekiel and Zechariah, interpreting them as possible echoes of ancient prophecies.

One frequently cited passage, Ezekiel 47:8-9, describes water flowing into the Dead Sea so that 'everything will live where the river goes.'

Images and videos shared widely on social media have helped fuel that interpretation.

Footage recorded by Israeli photographer Noam Bedein in 2016, showing fish swimming in one of the freshwater pools near the Dead Sea, continues to circulate online and is frequently presented by some users as evidence that biblical prophecy is unfolding.

Scientists, however, emphasise that the fish are living in isolated freshwater pools rather than in the hypersaline waters of the Dead Sea itself.

The distinction is important because the main body of the Dead Sea remains far too saline to support fish or most other aquatic species.

Scientists Attribute the Changes to Hydrogeology

Researchers studying the region say the springs reflect changes in the area's geology rather than a sudden ecological transformation of the Dead Sea itself.

The lake has been shrinking for decades because less water now flows into it from the Jordan River, while water diversion and mineral extraction have accelerated the decline.

As water levels fall, freshwater that has long travelled through underground aquifers is becoming exposed along the newly revealed shoreline.

Those freshwater sources create isolated habitats where vegetation and wildlife can survive.

More Than 9,000 Sinkholes Have Formed

The same geological processes have also contributed to the formation of more than 9,000 sinkholes along the Israeli shoreline, according to regional monitoring authorities.

The sinkholes have damaged roads, tourist facilities and infrastructure, while making sections of the coastline unsafe.

Scientists explain that as freshwater dissolves underground salt deposits, cavities gradually form beneath the surface. Once those cavities become too large, the ground collapses, creating sinkholes. In some locations, the same underground water also emerges as freshwater springs.

Prophecy and Science Offer Different Interpretations

For some believers, the freshwater pools are part of a broader pattern of developments that appear to mirror biblical descriptions of the region.

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Some also point to the successful germination of an ancient Judean date palm from a roughly 2,000-year-old seed, along with other developments in Israel, as events they believe hold prophetic significance.

Others, including biblical scholars, caution against drawing definitive prophetic conclusions.

Several prophecies referenced by believers describe additional events that have not occurred, including dramatic geographical changes around Jerusalem. Zechariah 14, for example, describes the Mount of Olives splitting in two, an event that has not taken place.

A Changing Landscape

There is broad scientific agreement that the Dead Sea is undergoing significant environmental change.

The freshwater pools are real. The expanding ecosystems around them are real. The thousands of sinkholes are also real and, in many areas, present serious safety hazards.

Where opinion diverges is over what those developments mean. Scientists describe them as the result of hydrology, geology and long-term water management. Some religious believers interpret them as signs consistent with biblical prophecy.

Regardless of interpretation, researchers say the Dead Sea will continue changing unless the decline in its water level is slowed, meaning additional springs, sinkholes and shoreline changes are likely to emerge in the years ahead.