Here's a welcome bit of good news for fans of survival horror adventure games. "Scorned," an upcoming video game developed by Ebb Software and published by Kepler Interactive, will arrive in October a week earlier than scheduled.

'Scorn' release date moved a week earlier

Developer Ebb Software announced that it is moving the game's launch ahead of schedule. Instead of the previously announced launch date on October 21, the "Scorn" release date is now moved a week earlier to October 14, 2022.

"We're delighted to say that 'You've waited long enough!" Ebb Software wrote on the game's Steam page. "Thanks to additional efforts allowing the team to fine-tune animation, wrapping up bug fixes and optimisations, we're proud to say that we will be able to release Scorn an entire week early! 'Scorn' will now release on the 14th October, and we can't wait for you to delve into our bio-mechanical nightmare."

Given the number of high-profile delays this year, the change in Scorn's release date to an earlier one is sure to surprise many fans. For instance, Nintendo's Breath of the Wild sequel now revealed to be titled "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" was postponed to 2023 in March, and Bethesda announced in May that the "Starfield" and "Redfall" release dates have been moved to sometime in 2023.

'Scorn' platforms

"Scorn" will be released for the Xbox Series X/S and PC. Gamers will also have the option to get their copies via Steam, Windows Store, or GOG.

It was announced that the game will have timed exclusivity on the Xbox consoles. This means that PlayStation gamers won't be able to get their hands on the survival horror title for some time.

'Scorn' gameplay

Players will control a humanoid trapped in a terrifying extraterrestrial world populated by strange monsters and living techno-organic entities made of flesh, bone, and machines. In a non-linear exploration process, the player will go into several interconnected regions in search of clues that will provide additional light on the game's world.

Thankfully, gamers won't start empty-handed as various biochemical weapons are available. As shown in the trailer, the character starts with a 6-shot weapon that appears to be organic and deals mild damage to the in-game enemies. The pistol can also be removed and swapped for a shotgun that deals considerable damage to enemies up close, but the damage appears to significantly decrease with distance.

"Scorn" will likely allow players to get more upgraded weapons as they go deeper into the game. Meanwhile, enjoy a brief trailer of the game below.