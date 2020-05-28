After calling it quits with girlfriend Sofia Richie, Scott Disick joined his ex-partner Kourtney Kardashian and two of their three children for a weekend getaway ahead of his 37th birthday.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian, along with daughter Penelope, seven, and son Reign, five, spent the weekend at a desert getaway in Lake Powell, Utah, ahead of Disick's birthday on Tuesday.

Kourtney shared a solo picture of herself in a bikini standing barefoot in the desert on Monday and captioned it: "Escape to the desert," adding emojis of cactus, sun, and camel.

She also shared pictures and videos of herself and her two children enjoying horseriding in the isolated area, and captioned it "western." It is not clear why her and Disick's eldest son Mason Disick couldn't join them for the trip.

The "Poosh" founder also shared clips of a boat ride she took out on Lake Powell, as well as videos of the group of roasting marshmallows together, on her Instagram stories. Though Disick didn't appear in any of the pictures and videos shared by the 41-year-old, he himself shared photos with the desert backdrop on his Instagram stories.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, who is working on his mental health after a brief stay in rehab, shared a picture of himself sitting on a bench in front of a swimming pool on Instagram and revealed that his location was the Amangiri Resort in Utah.

The 37-year-old later celebrated his actual birthday back in Los Angeles with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and cut a cake decorated with a throwback picture of himself.

The entrepreneur dated Kourtney on-and-off from 2006 to 2015, and now co-parents children Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Disick explained his healthy dynamic with his ex in an interview with Us Weekly in June last year and said: "The truth is, my problems shouldn't affect the kids. Just because their mother and I couldn't make it as a perfect, romantic couple shouldn't have anything to do with the kids. They don't deserve our mistakes, so we figured out a way."