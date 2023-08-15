A screenshot of Twitter owner Elon Musk's chat with his nemesis Mark Zuckerberg has popped up on the internet. Despite the lack of confirmation, there's a lot of hype around the long-rumoured Elon Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight.

While it initially looked simply like fun banter between the two tech billionaires, the rumour mill soon began to churn out all sorts of speculations around the purported event.

Much to the chagrin of those waiting to see a fight between the two top executives, Zuckerberg has said he wants to move on from the idea of fighting Musk. Apparently, he wants to put his focus on fighting those who are truly dedicated to the sport.

As expected, the 52-year-old business magnate responded in his signature style, calling Zuckerberg "chicken." Now, a screenshot that shows Zuckerberg had texted him has surfaced online.

As per the aforesaid screenshot, Musk asked for a practice round of the fight at Zuckerberg's home next week. However, Zuck advised Musk to "train on his own" if he really wants to do a proper MMA fight.

American author Walter Isaacson shared a tweet along with a screenshot of his own conversation with Musk. According to the folks at Mint, Zuckerberg seemed annoyed and claimed he doesn't want to hype something that will never happen.

I got this text message from Elon Musk at 4:44am CT showing a screenshot of some text messages in which he tells Mark Zuckerberg they should fight this Monday at Zuckerberg’s home in Palo Alto. pic.twitter.com/krgRsH5P5G — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) August 13, 2023

Still, the Meta boss asked Musk to inform him when he is ready to compete. The Twitter owner responded to the challenge saying he will be in Palo Alto on Monday. Also, Musk said he was ready to fight on Zuckerberg's Octagon.

Elon Musk says he is in talks with Italy government

The word on the street is that Musk is currently in touch with the government of Italy for hosting the much-awaited Elon Musk Vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight. The culture minister of the Italian government, Gennaro Sangiuliano, even confirmed that Musk had gotten in touch with the government.

However, Sangiuliano said the government is still considering the request. Taking to Twitter, Musk stated the "fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC)." Also, he confirmed that the epic cage fight will be streamed on X (F.K.A. Twitter).

Musk also noted that everything will take place in ancient Rome, "I spoke to the PM of Italy and the Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location," he added. "The event will pay respect to the past and present of Italy," Musk wrote.

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg claims he has been ready for a fight since the day Musk challenged him. Zuck, who claims to love the sport, said he will respond if Musk ever agrees on an actual date. Since nothing is set in stone yet, Zuckerberg urged everyone to assume that anything Musk says has not been agreed on yet.

Is Elon Musk ready for a cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg?

Last week, Musk said he would be getting an MRI of his neck and upper back to figure out whether he needed surgery. Still, he shared a video of himself in X headquarters lifting a 45-pound dumbbell.

Also, an analyst at Wedbush Securities Dan Ives, who has been following Musk for a while now, believes the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight is not yet out of the question. "This is a beat that's not going away," he told CNBC Make It.

"I think it's complex logistics. Musk doesn't want Zuckerberg to have the upper hand in the when, where, and how this fight happens," Ives explained. However, Zuckerberg claims Musk isn't serious about the fight.

Musk, on the other hand, took to X to announce that he can't wait to bang on Zuck's door for the fight. Last week, Musk tweeted that all earnings through the fight will go towards charity for veterans. "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" Zuck replied.