Twitter owner Elon Musk has threatened to go to Mark Zuckerberg's house in a bid to teach the Meta CEO a lesson. While nothing is set in stone yet, there's a lot of hype surrounding the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight.

The tech billionaires have been teasing a potential cage fight since June. Although he confirmed that the aforesaid cage fight will be streamed on X (F.K.A. Twitter), Musk did not confirm the exact date of the cage fight against his longtime billionaire nemesis.

If Zuck my 👅 really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won’t soon forget — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

Responding to a post by X News Daily, Musk wrote "If Zuck my 👅 really wants a lesson in why there are weight categories in fighting so badly, I could just head over to his house next week and teach him a lesson he won't soon forget."

Alternatively, the 52-year-old business magnate suggested the Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg cage fight can take place as soon as the arena in Italy is ready, according to a report by Mint. In fact, Musk said he is ready to do both, and "consider next week just a practice session."

Taking to his official Threads account, the Meta boss said he has been ready to fight since Musk challenged him. Furthermore, he noted that he will respond if Musk ever agrees on an actual date. "Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on," Zuckerberg clarified.

Also, Zuckerberg admitted that he wasn't holding his breath for Musk, but agreed to share details on his next fight when he is ready. "When I compete, I want to do it in a way that puts a spotlight on the elite athletes at the top of the game," he noted.

"You do that by working with professional orgs like the UFC or ONE to pull this off well and create a great card." Musk, on the other hand, claims he has spoken to the Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Italy and agreed on an 'epic location' for the fight. However, Zuckerberg has decided to move on from a rumoured cage fight because he believes Musk "isn't serious."

Mark Zuckerberg says its time to move on

In a Threads post, Zuckerberg noted that Musk is not serious so it is time for him to move on. He also pointed out that UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) president Dana White is willing to make this a legit competition for charity, but Musk did not confirm a date.

Zuckerberg also highlighted Musk's latest claim about needing surgery and noted that he recommended doing a practice round in his backyard instead. Nevertheless, if Musk gets serious about a real date and official event, Zuckerberg said he knows how to reach him.

"Otherwise, time to move on," Zuck wrote. " I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously," Zuckerberg posted on Threads."

Zuck is a chicken — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

As expected, Musk responded to Zuckerberg's announcement on X, saying: "Zuck is a chicken." According to a report by The Guardian, Zuckerberg is trained in mixed martial arts.

Earlier this year, he posted about his first jiu-jitsu tournament. Also, Musk claimed he was training for the fight by lifting weights. "Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," he wrote on X.

Threads Vs. X or Twitter: Tensions between the two tech giants

The public rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg intensified amid the initial skyrocketing popularity of Meta's Threads social media platform in July. Just like Twitter, Threads allows users to share short blurbs. Much to Musk's chagrin, the Twitter-like app reached a whopping 100 million users within a week of its launch.

Twitter sent a cease-and-desist letter to Meta after the launch. According to Twitter, Meta had made "unlawful misappropriation of Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property." Musk has been talking about the possibility of a fight between him and Zuckerberg for quite some time now.