KEY POINTS Graphic images show P.T. with deep facial lacerations requiring hospital treatment.

Sanchez allegedly slammed the elderly driver against a wall and threw him to the ground.

Both men are expected to recover as police continue to investigate the violent incident.

A shocking photo of a bloodied, elderly man lying in a hospital bed has gone viral after an alleged altercation with former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez in Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The 69-year-old victim, identified only by his initials P.T., can be seen with deep facial wounds, a neck brace, and a severe gash running across his cheek and jaw in images circulating on social media.

According to reports from Fox59, the man, a grease truck driver, sustained the injuries during a violent confrontation with Sanchez. Fox59 anchor Angela Ganote, who shared the photos online, said the victim's family confirmed that 'he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue.'

Confrontation Turns Violent

The incident reportedly unfolded shortly after midnight when Sanchez, 38, encountered the elderly man while running sprints in an alley behind a hotel. P.T. had parked his truck there to collect used cooking oil from the establishment.

According to an affidavit cited by Fox59, the driver did not have his hearing aids on because the noise from his truck was too loud. When Sanchez approached and tried to speak with him, P.T. leaned closer to hear.

'When P.T. leaned in, he stated that Mr Sanchez smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurred,' the affidavit said. Moments later, the former athlete allegedly grew enraged that the truck was blocking his running path.

Sanchez, who stands 6-foot-2 and weighs around 230 pounds, is accused of shoving the older man against a wall before throwing him to the ground near a dumpster. Fearing for his life, the driver reportedly used pepper spray on Sanchez before grabbing a sharp object to defend himself.

'This guy is trying to kill me,' P.T. later told police he thought as he fought back.

Stabbing in Self-Defense

Authorities said the driver stabbed Sanchez in self-defence during the struggle. The retired quarterback, now a Fox Sports analyst, was later taken to hospital and remains in stable condition.

Sanchez has since been charged with battery resulting in bodily injury, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication endangering the life of another, according to court documents.

Police sources indicated that Sanchez appeared intoxicated when officers arrived at the scene, and that he had been "sprinting back and forth" in the alley before the confrontation occurred.

Witnesses told investigators that the situation escalated quickly after the driver struggled to hear Sanchez's slurred commands. Within moments, the exchange turned violent, leading to the stabbing.

Grisly Aftermath

Graphic photos circulating online show P.T. lying in a hospital bed, blood smeared across his neck and face, with deep lacerations to his cheek. His head is propped up with a neck brace as medical staff treat the wounds that reportedly cut through his tongue.

Family members told Fox59 that P.T. remains shaken by the incident but is recovering from his injuries. 'His family says he was cut in the fight and it went through his cheek and hit his tongue,' the outlet repeated in its coverage of the shocking case.

Meanwhile, Sanchez is expected to face legal proceedings once released from the hospital. The former NFL star's representatives have not yet issued a public statement.

A Fall from Grace

Mark Sanchez, a first-round draft pick for the New York Jets in 2009, was once considered one of the league's most promising young quarterbacks. Known for leading the Jets to back-to-back AFC Championship appearances in his first two seasons, his career later declined due to inconsistent performances and injuries.

Since retiring from professional football, Sanchez has worked as a sports analyst and broadcaster for Fox Sports.

The Indianapolis Police Department has not yet released surveillance footage or additional witness accounts, but the case has already drawn widespread attention online due to the shocking contrast between Sanchez's celebrity past and the brutality of the alleged incident.

As of Monday, both men are expected to recover physically — though the legal and reputational fallout from the fight may be just beginning.