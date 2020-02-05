Selena Gomez is all set to launch her own makeup line, the singer revealed on Instagram on Tuesday.

After telling her Instagram followers to keep in touch as she will be announcing something new, the pop-star shared a video of her teasing the launch of her new beauty line, which will be launching in Sephora stores in North America this summer.

The beauty line is titled "Rare," which is also the name of Selena Gomez's third album that she recently released. In the promo video of the beauty line, she tries on her products while a voice-over by her mixed with her song "Rare" plays in the background.

"Being rare is about being comfortable with yourself. I have stopped trying to be perfect. I just wanna be me. I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand," the 27-year-old says in the video, adding, "I want us all to stop comparing ourselves to each other and to start embracing our own uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, a like, or a comment."

"Rare Beauty isn't about how other people see you — it's about how you see yourself," the singer-songwriter noted.

Gomez revealed that she has been working on the beauty line for the past two years. Alongside the clip on Instagram, she wrote: "Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer! Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here's a tiny sneak. There's more to share AND I can't wait."

In an Instagram Live, the "Look At Her Now" singer told her fans that she wanted to make a brand where they feel "comfortable." She added that she believes her beauty line is not just a brand but is going to be a "lifestyle."

"I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable. It's (Rare Beauty) meant to be enjoyed, it's very special. We are not meant to look like everybody else, we're meant to look like ourselves," she said.

Gomez changed the name of her "Revival" tour's Instagram account to "rarebeauty," and took down the photos of the tour from the account. The page is now being re-branded and has three posts from the brand. The beauty line's website "Rarebeauty.com" is also live now, reports Elle.