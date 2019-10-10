Selena Gomez and Niall Horan have long been friends but recent photos suggest they have taken their relationship to the next level. Gomez was recently spotted arriving at Horan's home in Los Angeles carrying a bag of food.

The 27-year-old dressed down for her visit to the One Direction singer in denim cutoffs paired with a white sweatshirt and a pair of white sneakers. She also carried with her an oversized Louis Vuitton purse and a plastic bag filled with what appears to be ice cream and fruit salad.

Gomez's visit happened on Saturday, just days after they met up with friends for dinner last Thursday. One of their friends, Courtney Lopez, shared a group photo that showed Horan with his arm around Gomez.

That same night, the "Hands To Myself" singer gave a shout out to Horan on her Instagram story to tell him that she heard his new single "Nice to Meet Ya." She also encouraged others to download the upbeat song.

The 26-year-old Irish singer returned the favour and shared his selfie with the actress' poster in the background. He simply captioned the shot, " hello there Sel."

Their group dinner and back-and-forth messages on social media have since stirred romance rumours. Gomez's visit to Horan's Los Angeles home only fueled these speculations.

However, a source claimed that Horan and Gomez "are not dating" and that they have only "been hanging out as friends."

"They have always been good friends and have kept in touch throughout the years. They both always have been very supportive of each other's music and have talked about collaborating before," the source told E!.

This is not the first time Horan and Gomez stirred romance rumours. In 2015, they were reportedly seen kissing at Jenna Dewan's birthday party. Back then, Selena shut down the dating rumours and made it clear that she and Horan were just friends.

"Oh my god! No. I love him, I always have. He's amazing," Gomez told Entertainment Tonight about her dating status with Horan.

Aside from the dating rumours, Gomez's visit to Horan also stirred speculations that they may be working on a new song together. Regardless, the singers have yet to address the speculations themselves.