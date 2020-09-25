Selena Gomez is now more than ever proud to show off her kidney transplant scar which tells of the battle she went through to cure her lupus.

The "Rare" hitmaker took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a swimsuit. The singer posed with her arms above her head and one leg inclined forward to reveal a long scar on her inner thigh.

In the post, Gomez admitted that she was initially ashamed to show the scar. She would always make sure to wear clothes that hide it.

"When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn't want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up," she wrote.

"Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I'm proud of that," Gomez added and she congratulated her friend Theresa Marie Mingus for the launch of her swim line that sends a positive message about accepting one's body.

"T - Congratulations on what you're doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful," she wrote.

Another photo of the 28-year-old actress wearing a blue floral bikini from La'Mariette is also up on the brand's Instagram page. Talking about the design, Mingus wrote that the inspiration came from a happy memory she had with Gomez when they took a trip to "Newport and spent all day on a boat, laughing and wandering in and out of some incredible vintage stores."

@selenagomez wearing the CAROLINE TOP & CAROLINE BOTTOM in the print "Day Trip" ðŸ˜ "This print was the catalyst for me to rebrand as La Mariette. It feels reflective of me- playful, vivid, and alive. Creating this new collection, it was imperative that every suit and print felt like an extension of me. This print for me feels like a memory. I get that same wash of nostalgia every time I wear it, it reminds me of a day trip Selena and I took when I was considering rebranding my company- we drove down to Newport and spent all day on a boat, laughing and wandering in and out of some incredible vintage stores. One of those days that when you look back you want to relive it. When I am working on a new collection, I don't often look for inspiration on Instagram. More often I find that current of electricity from old photos of my friends' moms, or dope old 80s/90s Sports Illustrated editorials- images where women look athletic and strong and very much real." â€” @tmarie247

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus in 2015 and went through rounds of chemotherapy to cure it. However, she suffered complications and needed a kidney transplant.

Thankfully, her friend Francia Raisa donated one of her kidneys so she had the surgery in 2017. The procedure left Gomez with two scars. One across her abdomen which she showed to her fans on social media. The mark on her thigh is from an emergency follow-up operation after she suffered some complications from the transplant and nearly died.

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez attends Billboard Women In Music 2017 at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center Getty