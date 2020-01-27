Selena Gomez shares the inspiration behind her new music and claims that she was a victim of emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

NPR's Garcia-Navarro got Gomez to explicitly confirm that her latest song, "Lose You to Love Me" was about Bieber. At first, the former Disney star discussed why the song meant so much to her on a personal level. She said the song means something different to her now, from when she wrote it and that singing about the heartbreak gave her closure.

"I needed some way to just say a few things that I wish I had said. It's not a hateful song; it's a song that is saying—I had something beautiful and I would never deny that it wasn't that. It was very difficult and I'm happy it's over," Gomez said. The interviewer suggested that she was "saying goodbye to Justin Bieber" and the singer conceded by replying "You had to get the name in, I get it."

The "Rare" hitmaker then talked about being a victim of emotional abuse when she was asked if getting over her relationship with Bieber was one of the harder parts of life that she had to go through. Gomez said no because she found strength in it.

"It's dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I'm not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse," Gomez said to which Garcia-Navarro asked if she meant emotional abuse.

"Yes, and I think that it's something that—I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making," Gomez confirmed, adding that she feels really proud to say that she felt the strongest when she found a way to walk out of her relationship with Bieber "with as much grace as possible."

The "Love Yourself" singer has yet to comment on Gomez's revelations of emotional abuse. However, he did admit in his Instagram post in August that he abused drugs and past relationships. He admitted that he became resentful and disrespected women. Bieber and Gomez dated on and off starting when he was 19-years old. They officially broke up in 2018 and he is now married to Hailey Baldwin.