Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea Swift got emotional and cried when they heard the singer's song "Lose You To Love Me" for the first time. They were very happy for Gomez for escaping the "abuse" and the "emotional chaos" in her life.

Selena Gomez made the revelation during an appearance on U.K.'s KISS FM Monday when she was discussing the process of sharing new music with her inner circle. The singer called Taylor Swift one of her closest confidants and said the 30-year-old is her "go-to" friend to preview new material, reports People.

The "Fetish" singer revealed the reaction she received from her friend of 10 years on her latest single "Lose You To Love Me," which fans believe she has written about her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, and said Swift broke down in tears and gave her one of the "coolest experiences."

"I'll never forget when I did play the video for "Lose You to Love Me" and looking at her (Taylor Swift). It was one of the coolest experiences because I've been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well," the 27-year-old revealed.

Gomez further revealed that Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, were also present when she played the song during a visit to the pop star's house, and it was not only the "Bad Blood" singer who was drawn to tears. Her mother Andrea also broke down after listening to the song, as she was aware of the journey Gomez had been through.

"It's gonna make me cry thinking about it because it wasn't about just how great the song was...it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately. They were crying because how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible things—the abuse, the emotional chaos," the Disney alum said about her fellow pop-star friend and her mother.

"It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet. It's like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love see it as that," the pop-star added.

Taylor Swift has also publicly praised her best friend for her latest single, and called it "the best thing she's ever done." During an appearance at Apple Music's Beats 1 in October, the Grammy-winner told host Zane Lowe: "I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much. I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front-row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff."