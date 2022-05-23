A senior Conservative MP has been accused of spiking the drinks of four men, including two MPs, with date-rape drugs.

One of his victims, who is also a Conservative MP, allegedly said that he woke up and found the accused licking his nipples. One of the other victims is a labour MP. Another accuser is the flatmate of another Tory MP, while a fourth alleged victim claimed that he had rebuffed the accused MP's advances, according to a report in The Mirror. The allegations in the case had first come to the surface back in 2017.

"The name of this alleged attacker is being spoken about openly among Conservative MPs. If he is innocent, he should refer himself to police and our internal complaints procedure so allegations can be investigated to clear his name," wrote The Mirror citing its sources. Meanwhile, the accused has been asked to stay away from the House of Commons.

This is not the first time that an MP has been accused of rape or misconduct. A Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2020 as well. The police did not take action against the accused after a probe, and his identity was not revealed either.

Two Tory MPs have also been accused of proposing a threesome to a minister's girlfriend, according to a report published in Daily Record.

Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan also had to quit the House of Commons earlier this month after being convicted of sexually assaulting a boy. Recently, Neil Parish stood down as the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton after he admitted to having watched pornographic material in the Commons.

A report by The Times had also claimed that 56 MPs, including three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.