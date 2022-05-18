A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences carried out over a span of seven years.

The MP, whose identity has not been revealed yet, is currently in police custody. He has also been told to not attend sessions in Parliament while an investigation in the case is underway.

"The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing. Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further," said a statement from the Tory whips' office said.

A Met Police spokesperson shared: "In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London."

"A man... was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office," he added without revealing the identity of the accused.

The MP in question also faces allegations of an abuse of position of trust and misconduct in a public office, according to a BBC report.

This is not the first time that an MP has been accused of rape or misconduct. A Conservative MP was arrested on suspicion of rape in 2020 as well. The police did not take action against the accused after a probe and his identity was not revealed either.

Former Conservative MP Imran Ahmad Khan also had to quit the House of Commons earlier this month after being convicted of sexually assaulting a boy. Recently, Neil Parish stood down as the Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton after he admitted to having watched pornographic material in the Commons.

A report by The Times had also claimed that 56 MPs, including three cabinet ministers and two shadow cabinet ministers, are facing allegations of sexual misconduct.

PM Boris Johnson had said that the ministers in question would face dismissal if misconduct claims against them turn out to be true. He had said that sexual harassment was "intolerable" and "of course... grounds for dismissal."