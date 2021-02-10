Real Madrid CF captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly been left "furious" by reports stating that the club is willing to shell out £130 million to lure in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

It has long been revealed that Mbappe is keen on playing for his dream team at the Spanish capital. He has yet to sign a contract extension with the Ligue 1 champions, and there will be an opportunity for Real Madrid to pounce.

According to The Sun, the £130m transfer fee that will be offered for Mbappe is only part of a massive deal that includes £335,000-a-week in wages.

Now, why is this a problem for Ramos? The issue lies in the fact that the club has not offered Ramos a satisfactory deal in terms of his contract extension. The Spaniard's current deal expires this summer, and he has already rejected the club's initial offer. Unfortunately, neither party wanted to give in to the other's demands.

Read more Neymar transfer news: 'I want to stay at PSG, I hope Mbappe does too'

The standoff has not seen any progress even as time continues to tick.

Ramos and his brother and agent have hinted on numerous occasions that they are not happy with the way the club has been handling the contract negotiations.

Real Madrid fans are also on the edge, and are left frustrated by the situation. Ramos has proven to be a valuable part of the team, and his absence has impacted the results heavily whenever he was not on the pitch.

Ramos currently earns upwards of £300,000-a-week, but considering his contribution, his wages are justified compared to the only two players that earn more than him, Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard.

In light of the news that the club may be willing to splurge on Mbappe, Ramos may not be the only player with something to say. Due to the financial blows dealt by the novel coronavirus pandemic, the club had imposed pay cuts to numerous players and employees since December. Those players who were impacted by the pay cuts may not be too happy about spending massively for Mbappe either.

It remains to be seen how the drama will play out, and if Florentino Perez will make a wise decision.