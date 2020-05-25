A convicted rapist, Dimitris Aspiotis, returned to his life of crime after obtaining an early release from prison. The infamous Greek rapist targeted an Albanian woman as his latest victim. Police in Corfu, Greece pursued Aspiotis on Friday until he plunged into a ravine. Aspiotis survived the fall with multiple injuries. He will be returned to prison for breaching parole conditions.

In 2012, Aspiotis was jailed after he had allegedly raped nearly 100 women. Of his victims, seven women were British nationals. Over a span of 18 years, the serial rapist went on multiple cocaine driven sexual assault sprees. Adding to the pain of the victims, Aspiotis was released after serving only six years of his 52-year sentence.

Two weeks ago, an Albanian woman went missing in Kavos. Her partner reported her missing. Three days after her disappearance, she was found in a wooded area. She informed the police that her rapist had dragged her off into the woods and raped her multiple times over two days.

Police started hunting down Aspiotis as a suspect. When the 47-year-old rapist tried to evade the police who were in pursuit, he fell off a cliff at Lefkimmi. He was stuck on the side of the cliff after the fall. A three-hour-long rescue operation finally led to his capture.

Aspiotis was taken to a hospital. He sustained fractures to his leg, hip, and spine. His kidney has also been ruptured. Aspiotis will remain in police custody at the hospital until he is fit to be transferred to prison.

According to The Sun, one of his victims was British Airways stewardess Kayleigh Morgan. The brave 33-year-old survivor waived the anonymity clause to campaign against the release of Aspiotis. Morgan was attacked in 2010 and was left partially blind after the rapist punched her in the face. He had then dragged her into the woods and raped her at knife-point.

Morgan and other victims were ignored when Aspiotis was released due to a change in laws in Greece. The homeless criminal was released back into his hunting grounds leading to the latest attack and his eventual re-capture.