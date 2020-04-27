Teams in the Serie A might resume their individual training sessions on May 4, while their team training sessions are likely to return on May 18.

Such a report came in hours after Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the country's first steps in lifting its coronavirus lockdown.

Hopes are alive for the return of Serie A action. It is understood that Italian league fixtures could possibly resume anywhere between May 27 and June 2 as authorities aim to finish the current season by early August.

As of now, no formal announcement has been made regarding when the league may resume. Defending champions Juventus are currently just one point clear on top of the Serie A table with 12 more rounds of matches to be played.

Italy has so far reported over 26,000 COVID-19 deaths, which is the highest number for any European country. On Sunday, the country reported 260 deaths, which is the lowest daily tally that the country has witnessed since March 14. It seems that the crisis in Italy is slowing down, which in turn is opening up opportunities for football to resume.

Prime Minister Conte said "Players would be able to undertake training individually from 4 May, in groups from 18 May, and then we'll evaluate if there are the conditions to allow the season to be completed. We need to complete all the discussions to ensure that if we do reach that stage, we'll do so in the utmost safety and security. "

According to BBC, Conte also added that when the second phase of lockdown begins on May 4, restrictions would be eased. However, he made it clear that social distancing of at least one metre must be maintained at all costs. While exercising together, the distance is prescribed to be at least two metres.

The FIGC (Italian Football Federation) is planning to start testing players for the novel coronavirus at the start of May in order to allow their safe return to training.

It has been understood that before training, every club will test their group of players along with their technical staff and physiotherapists. Then, they will be kept in isolation in a summer-style training camp.

The clubs have also decided to donate five COVID-19 test kits for each kit that they use. Such a measure would be adopted to avoid the criticism that the sport is taking much-needed resources from other areas.