The Video Awards 2019 is finally over and it even showcased several new IPs that are on its way to consoles and PCs in 2020. Perhaps the biggest surprise announcement during the show was the Xbox Series X, which was then followed by the new platform's first game trailer – "Senua'a Saga: Hellblade 2." The gaming industry was quick to take note that the next-generation console's name suggests there might be more than one model. While the speculation continues, Microsoft reportedly revealed more about its plans for 2020 and beyond.

While most people think the new lineup of machines will follow the label listed above, it seems the public is mistaken. Perhaps those in attendance during the reveal and even journalists were so focused on how the console looks, that the subtle details were lost along the way. According to Business Insider, a representative from Microsoft finally shed some light as to what the company plans to call the game system.

Some eagle-eyed sources quickly pointed out the text shown beside the image of the console when Xbox boss Phil Spencer took the stage at The Game Awards 2019. The font sizes allegedly indicate exactly what the developers have been hinting at the whole time. It sounds like Series X will just be one of many Xbox models that might launch in 2020 during the holiday season.

It seems the reports are somewhat accurate as an update from the company confirms rumours. "The name we're carrying forward to the next generation is simply Xbox," explains a Microsoft representative. " Similar to what fans have seen with previous generations, the name 'Xbox Series X' allows room for additional consoles in the future," the rep added.

Right now, gamers have three models available: Xbox One X, Xbox One S, and Xbox One S All-Digital Edition. Hence, moving forward, Microsoft is re-branding its next-generation catalogue into "Xbox" with the Series X as the first model that debuted last week. Meanwhile, a related report notes that industry insiders claim there are two models currently in development. Project Scarlett's two-game systems are apparently codenamed Anaconda (Xbox Series X) and Lockhart. The latter might be a disc-less variant with lower specs.