What began as a routine shift at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center erupted into violence on Sunday night when a 66-year-old staff member was savagely beaten by a teenager during an NBA YoungBoy concert. The shocking assault, sparked by a simple seating dispute, was caught on video and has since gone viral, sparking outrage among fans and officials.

The Attack Inside the Venue

The victim, long-time employee Thomas Schlange, said the trouble began when a minor refused to leave a seat that didn't match his ticket. When Schlange tried to defuse the situation, the teen allegedly exploded in a violent attack, leaving the veteran worker battered and shaken.

'I went down and had blows to my head,' Schlange told FOX4. 'He was so enraged. We were just, in essence, trying to protect the fans.'

Witnesses said Schlange was knocked to the floor as the teenager delivered several punches before being restrained. The altercation escalated further when the teen also struck a security guard while being escorted out of the venue. Both Schlange and another injured worker were treated for non-life-threatening injuries in hospital.

Kansas City police later confirmed a juvenile had been detained but released into parental custody while investigations continue.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The disturbing footage, filmed by local pastor Robert McDaniel, shows the teenager pummelling Schlange in front of shocked fans. McDaniel said he shared the video to raise awareness, adding: 'He was asked to move to another place — because his ticket wasn't where he was sitting — and immediately he just completely lost it.'

The video has spread rapidly across social media platforms, sparking a wave of criticism towards fan behaviour at concerts. Hashtags condemning the violence trended locally, with many calling for harsher penalties against those who disrupt live events.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also weighed in, issuing a statement that condemned the attack: 'Concerts, sporting events and community gatherings should be safe places of joy and connection, not fear or harm.'

Safety Concerns

In response, the T-Mobile Center called the assault 'horrific' and vowed to strengthen safety protocols. 'Our immediate concern is the well-being of our staff who sustained injuries,' said Shani Ross, the arena's vice president of sales and marketing. 'The venue will work with law enforcement to ensure those responsible are held accountable.'

The fallout quickly spread beyond Missouri. In Chicago, the United Center cancelled NBA YoungBoy's upcoming concert just two days before the event, citing safety concerns. Fans speculated the cancellation was linked to the Kansas City incident as well as ongoing tensions surrounding the rapper's past feuds.

Schlange, who has worked at the T-Mobile Center for nearly 20 years, said, 'People should be able to go to a concert, purchase a ticket, and enjoy their show.'

Meanwhile, the viral video has become a flashpoint in a wider conversation about safety, responsibility, and the pressures faced by staff working in crowded venues.