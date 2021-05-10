Seth Rogen is ruling out any film projects with James Franco after the latter was accused of sexual harassment in 2014 and in 2018. The actor has since denied the allegations and agreed on a settlement with his accusers, mostly students at his former acting school.

The "Preacher" director said that he has no plans to work with the 43-year-old "127 Hours" star for now. His decision stems from his stance against abuse and harassment.

Rogen said he "would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that."

"I look back to that interview in 2018 where I comment that I would keep working with James, and the truth is that I have not and I do not plan to right now," he said when asked during an interview on The Sunday Times.

The two actors have worked on several films together, starting with "Pineapple Express" in 2008. They were also in the 2014 film "The Interview," in "This Is The End," "The Disaster Artist," and "Sausage Party," to name a few.

Suffice to say, they have been longtime collaborators. They have also been longtime friends. But Franco's sexual harassment allegations have affected that relationship. Rogen would not go in-depth about the status of their friendship.

"I don't know if I can define that right now during this interview. I can say it, um, you know, it has changed many things in our relationship and our dynamic," he shared as he confirmed that their situation is currently painful.

"But not as painful and difficult as it is for a lot of other people involved. I have no pity for myself in this situation," he explained.

In the same interview, Rogen also shared his regrets at the prank he pulled at Franco on "Saturday Night Live" in 2014. At the time, he dressed up as a 17-year-old girl who was about to meet up with the actor at the Ace Hotel after they met each other on Instagram. Looking back, he said he "very much regrets" making that "terrible" joke.