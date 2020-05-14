"Shahs of Sunset" star Nema Vand tells people to reserve their judgment of Meghan Markle because as far as he can remember, she has always been a good person.

The American-Persian reality TV star talked about growing up with the royal in an interview on the "Reality Life with Kate Casey" podcast on Wednesday. He said he "grew up with her" in Los Angeles and that they "were friends for a long time." He remembered that everyone loved her because of her sweet personality.

"She was a year older than me. Meghan was amazing, a woman among girls. Everyone was in love with her. She was sweet and very kind," Vand said, adding that "everyone admired her" and that "she was a good friend."

Vand revealed that Meghan Markle also "toyed with our hearts masterfully" while in high school. He studied at a sister school to Meghan's Catholic all-girl Immaculate Heart High School. Vand remembered that when he was 16, she learned Farsi just so she can compliment him. He shared that it was at a party when she sat on his lap and "got nose to nose" with him. Vand recalled that it was "an emotional moment" for him, especially when she told him "You are so beautiful" in Farsi.

"I asked her, 'How do you know Farsi?' She said, 'I learned it for you.' Then she walked away," he shared.

Vand remembered that the British royal also "ghosted" someone she dated in high school. He said she dated his friend Gabe and that they "were friends for years" even after she landed a role in "Suits." However, "she kind of ghosted him," which hurt Gabe's feelings.

"I got the sense Gabe really valued her friendship. So Meghan, if you hear this, reach out to Gabe. You know who that is, and just right that ship," he advised.

In the same interview, Vand also expressed surprise on the backlash the Duchess of Sussex received after she and Prince Harry stepped down as senior royals. He said these critics should keep their opinions about her to themselves because "they don't know her, never grew up with her, know nothing about her." He said that Meghan Markle is "a good person" and a "sweet, kind girl."