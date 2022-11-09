Freshly-retired footballer Gerard Pique and Colombian pop superstar Shakira have confirmed that they have come to an agreement when it comes to the custody of their two children. What's interesting is that the outcome of their agreement has now opened the door for Pique's new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, to move into their former family home.

Pique and Shakira used to live together in the outskirts of Barcelona, where they raised their two children in a location where the footballer can easily travel to the club facilities. Shakira had to leave her life in America behind to live with the footballer after they started their romantic relationship in 2010.

However, now that their relationship has fallen apart, Shakira is planning to return to Miami, Florida to rebuild her life. According to a statement shared by Shakira's representatives, their two young children, Milan, 9 and Sasha, 7, will join her in the United States.

"We want to communicate that we have signed an agreement that guarantees the welfare of our children and that will be ratified in court, as part of a merely formal procedure. Our sole objective is to provide them with the utmost security and protection, and we trust that their privacy will be respected. We appreciate the interest shown and hope that the children can continue with their lives with the necessary privacy, in a safe and quiet environment."

That means the multi-Grammy Award winner will vacate the family home in Barcelona, leaving it available for Pique to live in with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia. It may be remembered that when rumours first came out that the relationship was on the rocks, the first piece of evidence was the news that Pique had been spotted living back in his bachelor's pad.

It is understood that Shakira and the two children stayed in the family home, but now they are set to make the move across the Atlantic and back to more comfortable surroundings for the singer.

Pique and Shakira had been in talks about the children's living arrangements for a number of weeks, which culminated in a 12-hour long negotiation session. Finally, both sides are satisfied with the agreement, and there is no doubt that Clara Chia will be pleased to see the singer move thousands of miles away. Once that happens, she will be free to move in with Pique in the former family home.