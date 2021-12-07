Shakira has millions of fans all across the world, but she recently gave a shout-out to one special fan who loves dancing to her hit track "Waka Waka."

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, recently started his own Apple podcast titled "Prince William: Time to Walk," on which he shared the musical taste of his and Kate Middleton's only daughter. The British royal revealed that Princess Charlotte, six, is a huge fan of Shakira and goes "crazy" dancing to the her songs.

William recounted that his daughter dresses up as a ballerina for "Waka Waka," the official 2010 FIFA World Cup song by Shakira, and mimics the popstar's video moves. He said, "One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira, Waka Waka. There's a lot of hip movements going along with a lot of dressing up," adding that his youngest child Prince Louis, 3, also joins his sister in the performance.

"Charlotte particularly is running around the kitchen, in her dresses and ballet stuff. She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same thing," he revealed. The Duke said that apart from Charlotte and Louis, his eldest son Prince George has also inherited his family's love of music, and he was "amazed" by their enthusiasm.

However, George's musical taste differs from his younger sister and he doesn't join her like their brother Louis. Instead, "most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning." To keep peace at their home in the Kensington Palace, William and Kate alternate between their two eldest children as to who can pick the music.

Meanwhile, William himself prefers to listen to "AC/DC - Thunderstruck" on Monday mornings when he is "a bit bleary-eyed after the weekend" and trying to get himself "back into the grind of the week."

Nonetheless, Shakira was elated to find out that her work is loved by Princess Charlotte. Sharing a news article about Prince William's revelations on her Twitter account, the Colombian musician wrote, "I'm so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte!" adding a red heart emoji.