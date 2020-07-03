Shanna Moakler says she became emotional when she learned that she has COVID-19, but she leans on messages of support and well-wishes for strength.

The former Miss New York USA title holder talked about her COVID-19 diagnosis in a series of videos on her Instagram Story on Thursday. She revealed that she is on "day seven" and that she has been feeling sick the past days before she learned of the test result.

"I got my test results back yesterday and I am indeed COVID positive. I've had different symptoms from fever, chills, coughing," she said, and added that she just feels "mostly exhausted in a way that I can't even describe."

Despite her diagnosis, Moakler is thankful for the love and support from fans, friends, and family. She also credited her doctor and nutritionist who have helped her "boost her immune system" and are helping her fight the disease.

"I just know a bunch of you guys have been sending me such sweet messages and I have a really great support team of friends and family who are keeping my spirits up. Otherwise, I am in full rest mode," she said.

The 45-year-old model later revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she cried when she learned that she is COVID-19 positive.

"I'm not gonna lie, I cried. My doctor was very comforting and said to me, 'You know, if it wasn't a COVID year and you felt like this, would you be scared?' and I said, 'No, I've been sick like this before.' And he goes, 'Exactly.' He's like, 'You're young, you're healthy, you're going to be OK.' But I think with all the media and the press, the fear of just hearing you're positive is scary," Moakler shared.

As for the disease, Moakler tells those who still think that COVID-19 is just make-believe that it is "definitely very real." She also shared some advice and urged others to "stay home as much as possible" and to always wear a mask when you leave the house. She also advocates being diligent in hand-washing and "protecting yourself."

"One of the biggest things for me that was very scary when I got it was that I was in contact with a lot of people and the thought that I infected anybody else was very upsetting. I was very concerned that I could've put someone else's life in danger. So please take this very seriously. It is not fun and it affects everybody very differently," she warned.

Moakler revealed that her children also had themselves tested for COVID-19. She is now in isolation at her home and only communicates with her kids on FaceTime.