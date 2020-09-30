Shannen Doherty is not letting her breast cancer diagnosis dictate what she can and cannot do. She still feels strong and is positive that she can still do more in life.

The "Beverly Hills 90210" star candidly talked about battling 4th stage breast cancer in an interview with Elle magazine. She admitted that she is "not ready for pasture" just yet and even has a few projects in line including a new TV show.

"It's like anybody with Stage IV faces this sort of thing, where others want to put you out to pasture...I've got a lot of life in me," she said.

"I don't see a cancer patient when I look at Shannen. I see the same woman I fell in love with. She looks healthy and vital," Doherty's husband, Kurt Iswarienko, chimed in.

Doherty recalled how her oncologist told her and a few close friends over a dinner party in Venice about her metastatic breast cancer, which means it has spread beyond her breast and lymph nodes. She said the doctor "presented everything to everyone" matter-of-factly. They also got the chance to "ask questions and know what we were looking at as a group, as a team."

Those in the party included actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, model Anne Marie Kortright, her husband, and a few others who know the real her and not the so-called diva presented by tabloids. The 49-year old remembered the hope Dr. Piro gave her and everyone at the table. He talked about the advanced treatment she will go through for the rest of her life including hormone therapy to block estrogen and a second targeted drug.

Thinking about the world without her in it, Doherty listed down the things that she has yet to do. She hasn't "sat down to write letters" which she considers to be something she needs to do. She has some things she needs to say to her mum and wants to let her husband know how much he means to her.

Doherty admitted that she also thought of making video messages for her family to watch after she dies. However, it seems "so final" and she is not yet "signing off." She said she feels like a "very, very healthy human being" who still has 10 or 15 years left to live.