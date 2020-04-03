Sharon Osbourne warns Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that their move to Los Angeles from Canada will be a nightmare since they will be hounded by paparazzi.

The outspoken reality TV star shared her thoughts on the couple's decision to live in California, away from their quiet home in Vancouver Island, during an episode of the CBS show "The Talk." She thinks it is "so alien" for the prince to be living in Los Angeles.

"They actually moved to California...I don't know why, it's just so alien to me to think of the prince living here," Osbourne said.

Much has been said about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit the royal life and move to Canada to live a quiet life away from media attention. Osbourne mused that if "they were fed up with the press in the U.K.," then "they are going to be fed up with the press living in L.A."

"I just think it's so foreign. I'm kind of disappointed, in a way, that Harry would end up here in LA," the 67-year-old talk show host continued.

Regardless, the former "America's Got Talent" judge shared her hopes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will live in a quieter area in California. She suggested that they take up residence in Santa Barbara or somewhere else a bit secluded. If not, then she fears that the couple will "have no life at all."

"I hope they are going to move somewhere like Santa Barbara or something like that so that they can have somewhat of a normal existence. But if they are going to live in LA, right in the centre, it's going to be a nightmare for them with the press and the paparazzi," Osbourne said.

The couple has reportedly been house hunting for over 18 months, and are on the lookout for a home in the Malibu, Pacific Palisades and the Pacific Coast Highway corridor of Los Angeles. The area is said to be where Princess Diana had hoped to live months before she died.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the British Royal Family on March 31. They reportedly left for Los Angeles from Canada before borders closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It is said that they decided to move to L.A. to be with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.