Shawn Mendes talked about how he is enjoying doing normal things while on quarantine at his girlfriend Camila Cabello's house in Miami during Wednesday's video interview with Jimmy Fallon.

The "Wonder" hitmaker sounded amazed at being able to do things that may seem normal for others but abnormal for him. He admitted that at first, he "was in a full panic state" when he got to Miami because he thought that he would never be able to concentrate on making music amid the pandemic.

"It's funny when I got here, it was like the beginning of the album process and I was in a full panic state. I was like, 'There's no way I'm going to make music. This is going to be impossible.,'" Mendes said on Fallon's "The Tonight Show."

"But a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you have a coffee mug that you use the same one every day, and it just becomes really nice," he added.

The 22-year-old singer shared that these things may be "so normal for everyone else" but they are "very abnormal" for him. He said that it is a different experience for him because he has "basically been living in hotel rooms" since he was 15.

"So it's been nice, man, it's been really nice," he continued.

Mendes also talked about how he came up with the inspiration for his cover art for his new album "Wonder," which shows the singer laughing at sea. He recalled it happened while he was playing the final mix of the song while out on a boat in Miami with Cabello and some friends.

"The song was playing and it's just like the skies opened up and it started pouring down. My biggest fear is deep water. So we all jumped off the boat in the middle of the ocean. It was pouring rain and I looked around and that was kind of the essence," he explained.

The Canadian singer admitted that quarantine gave him time to "find some stillness" and "find confidence" in the work he is doing. Mendes also thanked Cabello who encouraged him to push through with his plans for "Wonder." He said she backed him up during the whole album process.