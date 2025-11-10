A woman's resurfaced social-media post claiming she once rejected New York City's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani, on the dating app Hinge has gone viral, sparking widespread attention after his historic election victory.

The post, which quickly spread across X (formerly Twitter), detailed how she ignored his messages years ago because of one specific reason.

Woman Says She Rejected Future Mayor on Hinge

According to reports, the woman wrote: 'Randomly remembered the time I matched with Zohran Mamdani on NYC Hinge a few years ago, but didn't reply to him because his height was listed as either 5′11″ or 5′10″ and younger me knew that meant he was most likely 5′9″.'

The post later shared that the 'present' her now realizes that Mamdani was 'more honest than most guys on there.'

The post has since been deleted but screenshots have been re-uploaded on X and generated thousands of reactions and memes labelling it 'the fumble of the century'.

The social-media post has not been independently verified, and the identity of the woman behind the claim remains unknown. Still, the story spread rapidly across major outlets, with LADbible reporting that the alleged interaction likely took place when Mamdani was serving as a Queens state assemblyman, before his rise to citywide prominence.

Fumble of the century pic.twitter.com/3eKmlL02eP — naomi (@lachancenaomi27) November 5, 2025

Mamdani Met Wife Using Same App On Which He Was Rejected

While the viral claim remains unverified, Hinge undeniably played a real role in Mamdani's life. As shared on The Bulwark podcast, he met his now-wife, artist and illustrator Rama Duwaji, on the same app in 2021. 'There is still hope in those dating apps,' Mamdani said.

The couple married in early 2025 at New York's City Clerk's Office in a modest ceremony just months before his mayoral run.

Duwaji, 28, is a Syrian-American artist known for her socially conscious illustrations exploring identity and migration. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, The Washington Post and on BBC platforms. She holds an MFA in Illustration from the School of Visual Arts in New York and has been described by Mamdani as 'an extraordinary partner and artist who keeps me grounded'.

Mamdani's Historic Rise to City Hall

Zohran Mamdani, 34, made history on 4 November 2025 by defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa to become New York City's first Muslim and South Asian mayor. He secured just over half the total votes cast, marking a landmark victory for the city's progressive movement.

Born in Uganda to Indian parents and raised in Queens, Mamdani previously served in the New York State Assembly representing Astoria. His campaign focused on affordable housing, free public transport and rent freezes, issues that resonated with younger and working-class voters. The election saw record turnout among voters under 35, reflecting growing support for left-leaning policies and candidates outside traditional party structures.

The resurfaced Hinge anecdote has since added a human twist to his public image, bridging the gap between his grassroots political rise and the digital culture shaping modern politics.

Mamdani is set to take office on 1 January 2026, inheriting a city facing mounting challenges in housing affordability and public transport funding.