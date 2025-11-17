Following the shock verdict of a death sentence, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fiercely condemned the ruling, declaring the special tribunal that convicted her to be 'rigged'. The dramatic statement adds a profound layer of political division to the highly contentious case.

Hasina has been sentenced to death by a special tribunal, which dramatically labelled her a 'mass-murder architect'. This shocking verdict against the former influential leader marks a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape.

Tribunal Hands Down Capital Punishment

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has handed down a death sentence to the nation's former prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, for alleged atrocities against the population. The court declared Hasina guilty on three specific charges, concluding a trial that spanned many months.

The tribunal found she had ordered a brutal response against a student-led uprising last year. This event ultimately led to the collapse of her Awami League administration, according to a report by India Today.

#BREAKING



Sheikh Hasina found guilty by #Bangladesh tribunal



Bangladesh’s tribunal says Sheikh Hasina deserves maximum punishment for crimes against humanity during last year’s uprising



Hasina who fled to Delhi after her government collapsed, has called the charges false,… pic.twitter.com/FZJQBpS9Dy — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) November 17, 2025

The three-judge panel, led by Justice Mohd Golam Mortuza Majumder, also delivered its ruling against Hasina's two main collaborators. They were former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and the previous police chief, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who faced identical charges.

Complicity and Atonement

The court stated that the three individuals worked in collusion to carry out terrible actions aimed at eliminating demonstrators across the entire nation. However, the former police chief was spared punishment, having 'sought an apology from the tribunal and the people of the country'.

Hasina and Kamal were declared fugitives and were judged without being present in court. Conversely, Mamun initially faced the proceedings in person before deciding to cooperate with the prosecution.

Court's Findings on Government's Actions

The court observed that the Hasina government disregarded the concerns raised by the students. Rather than engaging with the protesters, the prime minister at the time tried to weaken the movement and made insulting comments. She pointed to the students and branded them 'Razakars', which is a deeply offensive name in Bangladesh.

The court remarked that following these insulting statements, protesters, including women, became instantly furious. It added that Sheikh Hasina then instructed the 'elimination of protesting students.'

The judges pointed out that the witnesses for the prosecution established that the assault on students at Dhaka University was carried out by groups connected to the Awami League, specifically the Chhatra League and Yuva League.

A special tribunal in Bangladesh’s Dhaka has found former PM Sheikh Hasina guilty of crimes against humanity over her government’s violent suppression of last year’s student-led protests. pic.twitter.com/F2Zwyp2NEY — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) November 17, 2025

The court stated, 'Sheikh Hasina ordered law enforcement agencies to use drones to locate congregating protesters and helicopters and lethal weapons to kill them'.

It further stated that former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and the previous police chief, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, committed crimes against the population through their assistance in the deployment of drones, lethal arms, and helicopters. They are responsible for punishment due to their complicity and failure to stop the brutal actions.

However, Abdullah Al-Mamun received a pardon because he provided a complete revelation about the criminal actions and acknowledged his part in them. The court found Hasina and Kamal guilty, stating that their decision to flee was an indication of their responsibility.

Judge Golam Mortuza Mozumder, speaking to the crowded courtroom in Dhaka, announced that Hasina was 'found guilty on three counts', including instigation, ordering the deaths, and failing to act to prevent the terrible deeds. He concluded, 'We have decided to inflict her with only one sentence — that is, the sentence of death'.

The Case Against the Ex-PM

Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun were named in five serious accusations, which included murder, attempted murder, inflicting suffering, and other cruel actions. A main allegation stated that Hasina had instructed the 'extermination' of demonstrators.

She was also accused of delivering inflammatory comments and directing the deployment of deadly force against students who led the mass uprising that forced her resignation in August 2024.

A report from a UN human rights office estimates that as many as 1,400 individuals lost their lives between 15 July and 15 August during the 'July Uprising'. This grim figure occurred as her government commanded a vast security operation to suppress the protests.

Hasina, who is 78 years old, currently resides in India in voluntary absence, having refused the tribunal's mandate to stand trial. She was charged with ordering a fatal response to a student-led revolt on 5 August 2024.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has called Hasina the 'mastermind and principal architect' of the alleged horrific acts committed during the demonstrations. Her loyalists, by contrast, claim the accusations are based purely on political reasons.

Extradition Attempt

Hasina left Bangladesh on 4 August 2024, as the civil disturbance intensified and has been living in India ever since, according to a UK Parliament report. Kamal is also thought to have sought safety in India. The temporary government, headed by Muhammad Yunus, has formally requested Hasina's return; however, India has not yet responded.

Nationwide Security Heightened

Security measures have been increased across the country in the lead-up to the verdict. Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sheikh Md Sajjat Ali, on Sunday evening, issued orders to fire upon sight any individual participating in arson, using explosives, or attempting to cause injury to officers and ordinary citizens.

The Awami League, which has now been dissolved, announced a two-day stoppage leading up to the ruling. Army units, Border Guard Bangladesh forces, and riot police have been stationed near the ICT-BD building, leaving streets in the capital mostly empty due to concerns about potential disorder.

Hasina's Fierce Rebuttal

In a powerful counter-statement delivered after the tribunal's ruling, Sheikh Hasina issued her first public comments, strongly dismissing the death sentence as a judgment driven by political aims. She charged that the International Crimes Tribunal was 'rigged', asserting it was created by a government that came to power without an electoral or democratic foundation, per Business Standard.

#BREAKING: First statement from Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina after the ICT Tribunal in Dhaka sentenced her to death blaming her for firing and violence last year against protestors. Hasina calls it a rigged tribunal established by unelected Govt with no democratic mandate. pic.twitter.com/RtUq1gQOsm — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 17, 2025

Hasina further asserted that the court's actual goal was not to seek fairness, but a coordinated effort to dissolve her party — the Awami League — and remove her role from the country's future political landscape.

She also declared that she was denied a proper opportunity to defend her actions. She stated she is 'not afraid to face [her] accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly'.