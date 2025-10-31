The Bangladesh election has gripped local politics in east London, with Tower Hamlets councillors becoming so heavily involved in campaigning in Dhaka that residents say their local responsibilities are being left behind. The growing absenteeism row has sparked anger in one of the UK's most diverse boroughs, where community identity and political representation remain deeply intertwined.

This controversy comes during the first national polls in Bangladesh since the ousting of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on 31 August 2024. Several Tower Hamlets councillors appear to be diverting time and focus from local duties to pursue parliamentary opportunities abroad, prompting frustration among residents dealing with unresolved issues such as housing, waste management and street maintenance.

Dual loyalties: Councillors' Dhaka Campaign pushes

Sabina Khan, Tower Hamlets councillor for Mile End, seeks nomination as a Bangladesh National Party (BNP) candidate for the February 2026 national election, defecting from Labour—where she won in 2022—to Aspire last year. Social media posts reveal her immersion in Bangladesh campaigning, aligning with BNP's resurgence post-Hasina's fall.

Independent Ohid Ahmed, Lansbury ward representative since 2002 via Labour then Tower Hamlets First and Aspire before going solo last year, also eyes BNP contention, posting on the nation's economy, women's education, and northeastern potholes. At least one more Aspire affiliate harbours similar aspirations, drawn by diaspora ties in Tower Hamlets—home to London's largest Bangladeshi community.

These transnational political moves are shaped partly by strong diaspora connections. Tower Hamlets hosts the largest Bangladeshi community in the UK, with around 86% of its 45 councillors sharing Bangladeshi heritage.

Absenteeism sparks resident outrage in Tower Hamlets

Since February 2025, Khan has attended fewer than half her Overview and Scrutiny plus Licensing Committee meetings, per council records, prompting Mile End resident Mohammed Hussein to decry: 'I don't believe it is fair. Most of the time she is in Bangladesh. She should resign. We elected her to represent us, not Bangladesh.' Fellow constituent Zakir Hussain echoed: 'I am not happy with my councillor. There are a lot of not happy people. Five or six months we have not seen her. Any problems [we have] she cannot answer.'

Ahmed's extended absences mirror this trend, leaving wards like Lansbury underserved amid pressing issues such as housing and transport. Tower Hamlets Labour demands Khan's resignation for drawing salary—circa £11,898 ($17,608) annually—while prioritising foreign bids, branding it a betrayal of Nolan accountability.

Residents view the absenteeism row as emblematic of divided loyalties, eroding trust in a borough already scarred by 2015 vote-rigging scandals involving Rahman. One X post from commentator Matt Goodwin captured the sentiment: 'Local councillors in Tower Hamlets... are not turning up to local council meetings... because they are running for election in Bangladesh.' This uproar amplifies calls for reform in diaspora-driven politics.

Government scrutiny and legal dual mandate gaps

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government condemned: 'This behaviour is unacceptable.' Earlier in 2025, ministerial envoys probed Tower Hamlets, deeming decision-making 'dominated by an inner circle' around Aspire's Rahman, who reclaimed mayoralty in 2022 post-disqualification.

Council clarified: 'UK law does not automatically disqualify a person from being a councillor in Tower Hamlets solely because they are running for or hold an elected office in another country. The other country however may have laws that restrict dual mandates or foreign office-holding.'

Critics, including GB News, label the scenario 'unacceptable' overseas campaigning by UK officials, urging ethical overhauls. As February 2026 nears, this furore risks fracturing Tower Hamlets' cohesion, spotlighting governance voids in multicultural enclaves.