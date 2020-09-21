Beyonce and Jay-Z are back at their home in New York City after enjoying some family time with their children- Blue Ivy Carter, eight, and three-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, in the Hamptons.

Beyonce and Jay-Z were spotted enjoying al fresco dining at an Italian restaurant in NYC on Saturday evening. The musician couple was joined by a couple of friends as they had dinner at an outside table at Scarpetta restaurant on Madison Avenue, reports Daily Mail.

For the date night, the "Irreplaceable" singer wore a camel overcoat which she paired with shiny gold heels. The 39-year-old also had a peaked cap pulled down over her long hair which was left open in loose waves. She also had a black face mask which she pulled down to her chin while having dinner.

Meanwhile, her husband of 12 years was wearing a sheepskin-lined coat which he teamed with a colourful beanie. The 50-year-old was seen swirling a glass of red wine in his hands.

The couple recently returned from a trip to the Hamptons where they were joined by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as well. The family-of-five along with Dorsey was seen cruising around the coast of Cavtat, Croatia, on the new Benetti-built superyacht LANA, which costs a whopping $2 million for a week-long rental.

Meanwhile, Beyonce participated in her mother Tina Knowles's 'corny jokes' segment as part of the virtual 'Where Art Can Occur' celebration on Saturday. The 24-time Grammy-winner tried her best to be a good comedian but failed to get a laugh at least from her eldest daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce appeared for the video from her home in a make-up free look and black hoodie, and asked in a deep voice: "Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?" while her daughter interrupted and tried to stop her.

"No, no, that voice. No. Mom, the voice, no. NO! NO!" the eight-year-old requested her mother while trying to cover the singer's mouth. But Bey managed to finish her joke, saying, "Fo' drizzle," playing on the rapper's catchphrase "Fo' shizzle, my nizzle."

Bey's mother Tina then sent her a voice note saying: "Hi, Bey. I really appreciate you doing this joke because I know how busy you are, but can't you like ... will you just put on some makeup and get in some good light and stuff, cuz you ... it's the gala, girl!" The singer then returned all glammed-up in a better-lighted room on her mother's request and went on to repeat her corny joke.