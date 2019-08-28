Princess Diana's death in a car crash in Paris in 1997, sent the world in a state of shock. Now, it has been revealed that the People's Princess, who was 36 at that time, wanted to return home before the fatal car accident.

Diana, the former Princess of Wales, was killed in a car crash almost 22 years ago on August 31, 1997. However, there is a new twist to the story. A former aide of the late Princess revealed that she wanted to return home before the fateful accident, Express reports.

Diana was holidaying with her sons, Princes William and Harry, in the South of France that summer with the Al-Fayed family. Later, the boys went to join their father, Prince Charles, at Balmoral. The Princess returned to France and spent some time with Dodi Al-Fayed on board his family's yacht. The latter was the son of Harrods owner Mohamed Al-Fayed.

When Dodi and Diana were returning to London from Paris, their car crashed in the French capital, killing both. Paul Burrell, former royal butler recounted in "The Diana Story," an Amazon Prime documentary in 2017 about speaking to the princess.

"I'm coming home on Sunday, Paul. I'm just bored. I am on this boat, its freezing cold downstairs, it's boiling hot out. I need to come home. But the only way home, is on the Harrods' jet," she said to Burrell. She also added that the way home for her was via Paris, as Dodi had some business commitments for his father.

The former royal butler, who was close to Diana, revealed that he asked her how Dodi treated her. She had replied that Dodi was very generous, spoilt her with gifts that included a "necklace, some earrings and a watch."

"You know what's coming next don't you? He's going to give you a ring," Burrell recounted telling the princess.

Burrell was right, as Al-Fayed had bought an £11,600 ring for Diana, from a Parisian jeweller hours before the couple's fatal crash. Friends of the late princess however, denied that it was an engagement ring, or that she was going to marry Dodi. Diana had just broken up with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan.