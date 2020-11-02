Simon Cowell will be returning to "Britain's Got Talent" as the head judge in January. The television personality and entertainer who judges both British and American versions of the talent show was earlier forced to step down from the judges' panel after suffering an injury due to an electric bike accident, this year.

The 61-year-old celebrity is now in the recovery stage. Simon Cowell has spent months at his Los Angeles home resting and recovering from a surgery he had to undergo after he broke his back during the accident in August. Now, months after his absence from the television scene, the former judge of "American Idol" has given thumbs up for his return to the ITV programme.

"Simon was gutted at having to sit out the show this year. But he's been totally focused on getting better and will definitely be back on the panel," a source told The Sun." He's come on in leaps and bounds recently, thanks to letting his body heal, a healthy diet and some California sun. He's also enjoyed being surrounded by his family. But he loves his job and is raring to go, especially as BGT offers so much joy and light entertainment in dark times."

After his accident, Cowell was replaced by English actor and choreographer Ashley Banjo. He took over Cowell's judging duties alongside other judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and David Walliams.

Now, the judges are "excited" to have the BAFTA-winner back on the show. Nevertheless, they are full of praise for Banjo's contribution to the show.

The unfortunate accident took place in August and it was witnessed by his six-year-old son Eric. The music mogul suffered severe injuries that reportedly required him "rods inserted into his back." His friends at "Britain's Got Talent" were obviously devastated to hear the news and feared the worst.

"I honestly panicked. It could have been fatal," Holden said at the time. "I wanted him to be alive but I also wanted him to be able to walk, as he's such a good friend."

Daily Mail notes that Cowell was recently seen in public for grocery shopping in Los Angeles. He was reportedly accompanied by partner Lauren Silverman and son Eric and he looked "happy and healthy." Their trip comes months after Cowell's accident.