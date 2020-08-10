Simon Cowell underwent a five-hour surgery on Saturday night for the multiple back injuries he sustained after falling off an electric bike at his Malibu home.

A representative of Simon Cowell told People magazine on Saturday that the television personality has broken his back and has been taken to the hospital for surgery. A source told the outlet the next day that the record executive is doing okay after undergoing an overnight surgery.

"Simon had surgery overnight and is doing okay this morning. It was a five-hour surgery and he has had to have a number of fusions and metal rod put into his back," a source said about the "X Factor" host.

"He landed on his back when he fell from the bike. The injuries are bad but he's also been told he was lucky," the source added.

The father-of-one himself took to his social media accounts on Sunday to confirm that he has broken part of his back and advised his followers to read the manual of an electric trail bike before riding it for the first time. "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met," he wrote.

Some good advice...

If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.

I have broken part of my back.

Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the 60-year-old had to skip the filming of America's Got Talent which started a day after his surgery. His colleagues Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum shared photos and videos from the Universal Studios Stage on their Instagram accounts and said they are missing Cowell on the set.

The picture shared by Sofia and Heidi showed them and fellow judge Howie Mandel sitting on their respective chairs pointing at Cowell's empty seat. "We miss our boss!! Come back fast @simoncowell!!" Sofia captioned her post adding ambulance emojis, while Klum wrote: "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Klum also addressed Cowell's absence from the set in an Instagram story saying: "Filming today for America's Got Talent and I'm here next to Simon's trailer. I just wanted to say I miss you Simon and get well soon."