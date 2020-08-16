Simon Cowell is back home from the hospital after breaking his back and undergoing surgery. The "America's Got Talent" judge is "very happy to be back home with his family in the fresh sea air" of Malibu, California.

A friend of the producer confirmed the news to People on Saturday."He's been doing some work already this week but he also knows he needs to give his back time to heal properly from the surgery," the friend said.

"He's been able to walk quite a lot and quicker than the experts had expected him to do after this type of major surgery, which is a great sign for the healing coming along well," the friend said.

Now that Cowell, 60, is back home, his six-year-old son Eric, who he shares with partner Lauren Silverman has put together a list of movies to watch together. "Muppets Most Wanted was top of the list which they both love," the friend added.

Earlier, asource told that Cowell had to have a "number of fusions and metal rod put into his back." The insider added that that doctors have warned Cowell he faces a long and difficult recovery that will involve intensive physiotherapy and wearing a back brace, which is "going to take him weeks, maybe months."

Just a couple of days after his surgery, "He's on his feet and walking around again as much as he can" adding that the father-of-one is in "good spirits" as he recovers from his multiple back injuries.

Simon Cowell, 60, fell off an electric bike in the courtyard of his Malibu house on Aug. 8. His fall was confirmed by his representative exclusively to People.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent a "five-hour surgery" the same night.

Cowell did not take part in the first week of "AGT's" live shows. His friend Kelly Clarkson filled in for him on Tuesday and Wednesday's episodes that he watched from his hospital bed.

"The AGT production team had even sent him a giant X and a Golden Buzzer. He was delighted Kelly had stepped in to help and very grateful to her," the friend added.

"America's Got Talent" airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays (at 8 p.m. ET) on NBC.