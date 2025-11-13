She is perhaps the most decorated athlete in history, a diminutive powerhouse whose every twist and tumble rewrote the laws of physics. She faced down the mental health crisis in front of the entire world during the Olympics and won.

Now, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is taking aim at a different kind of impossible standard: the flawless façade of celebrity culture. In a move that surprised—and impressed—fans, Biles recently confirmed she underwent three cosmetic procedures, including a breast augmentation, providing a refreshingly candid explanation that completely reframes the typical celebrity plastic surgery narrative.

The reason, she insists, isn't about striving for perfection, but for radical, relatable transparency in an era defined by filters and fantasy.

Biles, who turned 28 in 2025, has never been one to shy away from uncomfortable truths. From her courageous withdrawal in Tokyo to her openness about the 'twisties', the gymnast has become a figurehead for authenticity over artifice.

It is this core belief that motivated her decision to disclose her recent work. Rather than let whispers and rumours circulate, she put the truth on the table herself, using social media—the very platform that perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards—to dismantle the myth of natural flawlessness.

'It's just who I am and I feel like I've always tried to be open, honest and relatable,' she explained to a news outlet. Biles understands that her gravity-defying career achievements put her on a pedestal that can feel distant to fans, stating, 'Seeing me win medals at the Olympics, that's not relatable. But what is relatable is how we feel about ourselves, what we talk about, what we go through and how we share openly, honestly.'

This desire to foster a genuine connection with her massive following is the true bombshell here, transforming a private cosmetic choice into a public statement on self-acceptance and realistic body image.

Confronting Perfection: Simone Biles's Cosmetic Transparency Regarding Augmentation

One of the procedures Biles got candid about was a breast augmentation, which she referred to as getting her 'assets done'. The change, though noticeable, was not borne out of self-criticism or dissatisfaction with her pre-surgery physique. The legendary athlete was quick to stress that she didn't get them done because she 'didn't like' the way her chest looked before.

Instead, the motivation was simply to feel better and more comfortable in her own skin—a surprisingly simple yet powerful reason. 'Obviously you can notice the bums,' she admitted, before offering her deeply personal rationale.

'It's just something that I notice obviously a little bit more because I live in this body, I'm just so used to it.' She concluded this point by reiterating her long-standing belief in self-love, stating, 'It's just feeling good about yourself and loving yourself, and I've always been very vocal about that.' It's a sentiment that empowers, showing that personal choices about one's body are valid, regardless of external expectations.

Personal Fixes and Public Lessons: Simone Biles's Cosmetic Transparency on Hereditary Flaws

Beyond the breast augmentation, Biles revealed she also sought to correct a hereditary facial feature, a condition she lightheartedly calls the 'Biles eye bags'. This procedure, known as a lower blepharoplasty (or lower bleph), was performed to remove the persistent puffiness and dark circles under her eyes. She explained that the issue was not only hereditary but had become, in her view, 'just a big flaw'.

The champion shared that the issue was so persistent that it caused repeated, frustrating moments at professional appearances. When she would go to photoshoots, the makeup artists would always enquire, 'Oh, can we put some strips on her?', to which she would always have to reply, 'Oh, baby, I had 12 hours last night, these aren't going away. These are just hereditary.' Eventually, she decided the only path forward was to 'fix' the issue once and for all.

Furthermore, Biles used her experience to caution followers about cosmetic trends by detailing her earlier, less successful foray into non-surgical treatments. She confessed that she had Botox injected on her twenty-seventh birthday (August 2024), but the outcome was disappointing.

'For me, it didn't go well,' she said, 'I didn't like it because I had a floating eyebrow and everyone was asking what that was.' She tried to share her 'August 2024 confession' as a reminder that these treatments can go wrong, and that followers should not feel pressure to conform to unrealistic ideals.

Biles hopes that by sharing her full, sometimes flawed, experience, she encourages young women to trust their own instincts. 'I also think it shows young girls that they have the right to their own choices, whatever they are, and that's no shame added as well,' she concluded. 'As long as you love yourself, that's really all that matters.'