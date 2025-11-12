A city is in mourning after officials released the names of all 14 people killed in the catastrophic UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky. The list is a heartbreaking reminder of the human toll, confirming that a three-year-old girl and her grandfather were among those who perished.

The crash, which occurred on 4 November, saw the cargo plane slam into the grounds of a petroleum recycling centre just south of Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport.

The Faces Behind the Tragedy: Naming the Victims

Officials announced the full list of victims on Wednesday, bringing a painful sense of closure to waiting families. The eleven victims identified, in addition to the crew, are:

Angela Anderson, 45

Carlos Fernandez, 52

Trinadette 'Trina' Chavez, 37

Tony Crain, 65

John Loucks, 52

John Spray, 45

Matthew Sweets, 37

Ella Petty Whorton, 31

Megan Washburn, 35

The list also confirmed the devastating loss of Louisnes Fedon, 47, and his young granddaughter, three-year-old Kimberly Asa.

Honoring the Crew of Flight 2976

The three crew members operating UPS Flight 2976 had been previously identified by the company.

These individuals were Capt. Richard Wartenberg, 57, First Officer Lee Truitt, 45, and International Relief Officer Capt. Dana Diamond, 62.

'A Life Full of Purpose': A City Grieves

Speaking at a solemn news conference, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg voiced the sorrow gripping the community.

'Our city feels the full weight of this unimaginable tragedy', Greenberg said, as reported by WLWT5.

'Each of these victims represents a life full of purpose, interrupted far too soon. And also, a life that will never fade because we'll always remember them'.

Identified Victims from the UPS Plane Crash



Grade A Auto Parts



CEO Sean Garber said there are three victims:

• John Loucks, 52 – known as John Boy, a heavy equipment operator.

How a Routine Takeoff Turned Deadly

The scale of the disaster was immense. The UPS jet was reportedly carrying about 50,000 gallons of fuel when it began its fateful journey.

Shocking footage showed the plane's left engine completely engulfed in flames as it sped down the runway. The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff.

Investigation Focuses on Detached Engine

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has taken charge of the complex investigation into the cause of the crash.

Investigators have already identified a critical mechanical failure.

'We have viewed airport CCTV security coverage, which shows the left engine detaching from the wing during the takeoff roll', NTSB Member Todd Inman said at a news conference last week.

The focus now is on understanding why this catastrophic failure occurred, as a community begins to grieve for 14 lives lost.