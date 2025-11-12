He was a digital culinary star, known to millions for his charismatic videos and wildly creative recipes. Michael Duarte built an online empire with a loyal following of two million people. He was a master of engaging with his audience, turning simple meals into entertainment.

But his life was cut tragically short in a violent confrontation that has left his fans and family reeling. The 36-year-old food influencer was shot and killed by a Texas deputy on Saturday, following a frantic 911 call.

From Culinary Star to 2 Million Followers

Duarte commanded a massive social media presence, captivating audiences with his eclectic and imaginative cooking methods. His videos were a high-energy blend of entertainment and genuine culinary skill.

He wasn't just another content creator; he was a beloved personality who brought palpable joy to kitchens worldwide. This public image makes the violent nature of his death even more shocking.

A Frantic 911 Call and 'Erratic Behaviour'

The fatal incident unfolded in the small town of Castroville, Texas. Police were dispatched to a scene that was already volatile, according to reports.

Authorities had received a 911 call about a 'male subject with a knife acting erratically'. The Medina County Sheriff's Office later released a formal statement detailing their perspective on the rapidly deteriorating situation.

The Final Moments: 'I'm Going to Kill You'

According to the official police statement, 'Duarte was exhibiting erratic behavior and making threats to kill everyone'. This alleged escalation prompted a direct response from the attending deputy.

Police told The Post that the deputy issued 'multiple verbal commands ... for M Duarte to get on the ground' in an attempt to de-escalate.

These orders allegedly went unheeded. Instead, the situation reached a deadly breaking point in seconds.

The statement continued, 'M Duarte charged toward the Deputy while yelling, 'I'm going to kill you''.

Faced with an immediate lethal threat, the deputy acted. 'The Deputy discharged two rounds from her duty weapon, striking M Duarte'.

BREAKING: Food influencer Michael Duarte fatally shot by police in Texas, per TMZ.



Officials say officers responded to a call of a man armed with a knife "acting erratically" on Nov. 8.



When officers arrived, Duarte charged while shouting, "I'm going to kill you," the Sheriff's… pic.twitter.com/RMu1jqa4By — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 12, 2025

A 'Horrible Accident': The Conflicting Reports

News of the death first emerged on Sunday, but the violent details were not immediately known.

His family and talent management initially disclosed only that Duarte had been killed in a 'horrible accident'. He was said to be travelling in Texas with his family.

It was TMZ that first broke the news about the true cause of death. This initial discrepancy has added another layer of confusion to the tragedy.

A Legacy of Joy and a Grieving Family

The culinary world and his millions of followers are now left to reconcile two starkly different images of Duarte. They must balance the creative chef on their screens with the man described in the dark details of his final moments.

Duarte's legacy is one of culinary passion, and he leaves behind a grieving family. He is survived by his wife and their 6-year-old daughter.