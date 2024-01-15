The partial takeover at Manchester United by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS is set to gain official approval from the Premier League in the coming weeks.

Ratcliffe and INEOS recently struck a deal with the current majority owners, the Glazer family, to purchase 25 per cent of the club for a deal worth a little over £1 billion.

The incoming minority owner was present at Manchester United's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, in what was his first public appearance at a Manchester United match since the takeover was agreed.

The British billionaire was pictured in the stands at Old Trafford alongside former Manchester United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson. In previous weeks, INEOS representatives, Sir Dave Brailsford and Jean Claude-Blanc were in attendance at Manchester United's matches.

Ratcliffe met up and spoke with some of the media before taking his seat for Sunday's game against Spurs. Here he outlined when the minority takeover should receive full validation from the Premier League, commenting: "I think it's three or four weeks. Early Feb(ruary)."

One of Ratcliffe's colleagues offered a little more caution, saying the deal could be ratified by "early to mid-Feb(ruary)".

Ratcliffe, a boyhood Manchester United fan, then touched on how special it was for him to be involved at the club. He said: "I am very excited to be here. I have done a few exciting things, but this caps it all. There's no question about that."

When asked how long he had been looking to get ownership of Manchester United, Ratcliffe stated: "A few years. It's taken a few turns, as you know, along the road, but these things quite often do. It all turned out well in the end."

Due to the partial purchase not being approved yet, the 71-year-old kept his lips firmly sealed and offered no comment when he was asked questions regarding future activity in the transfer market and the challenges that the club faces ahead.

With the takeover not being sanctioned, it rules out INEOS having any large influence over potential transfer activity during the January transfer window. Plans for future player investment will instead become a priority for the minority owners in the lead-up to the summer transfer window.

INEOS will be responsible for improving Manchester United's fortunes on the football pitch as they have been granted full control over the football department of the club. To help steer change in the club's sporting structure, new personnel will be brought in by INEOS, with Paul Mitchell and Dan Ashworth earmarked as the ideal targets to lead the football board.

Early rumoured transfer targets for the summer include Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise, but Manchester United will likely face competition for his signature as other Premier League clubs are set to be in the mix for the 22-year-old.

Erik ten Hag's side are in need of new options on the wing as Antony has not lived up to expectations since his £86 million move from Ajax in 2022. Also, it is not yet known what the future holds for Jadon Sancho once his loan spell with Borussia Dortmund ends, but it would appear his career at Old Trafford is most likely over after falling out with ten Hag earlier this season.

Nice's Jean Clair Todibo and Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite have been listed as possible centre-back targets for the Red Devils as the club is in the hunt for younger players in the position. This comes as current centre-backs Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are unlikely to be a part of the club's long-term plans.

There is a strong chance that a senior striker is sought after as that would relieve some of the pressure off of 20-year-old striker, Rasmus Hojlund. Strengthening the position is also a necessity because the club's other striker, Anthony Martial, is set to depart when his contract runs out in the summer.

Manchester United supporters will be hoping Ratcliffe's arrival at the club can finally signal a change in fortunes on the pitch as for the last decade the club has been falling well below the high standards that are expected.